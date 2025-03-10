'Chhaava' box office collection day 24: Despite IND vz NS final, Vicky Kaushal's film inches closer to ₹550 crore in India

Vicky Kaushal's latest movie Chhaava has done exceptionally well ever since its release in theatres. Chhaava has surprised the trade pundits and audiences alike with its box office business.

The film made ₹31 crore on its opening day, ₹219.25 crore in its first week, ₹180.25 crore in its second week, and ₹84.05 crore in its third week.

Chhaava further went onto rake in ₹8.75 crore on its fourth Friday, ₹16.75 crore on its fourth Saturday, and around ₹11.5 crore on its fourth Sunday.

The film's Hindi version made ₹512.3 crore while its Telugu version raked in ₹8.25 crore, taking its total collection to ₹520.55 crore as of its 24th day at the box office.

With this, Chhaava has become the first Hindi film of 2025 to cross the ₹500 crore mark. The film had an overall 18.90 per cent occupancy on Sunday despite the India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 final, according to film trade portal Sacnilk.

Chhaava's morning shows had an occupancy of 19.60 per cent whereas its afternoon shows recorded an occupancy of 23.26 per cent. The film's evening and night shows logged an occupancy of 20.09 per cent and 12.65 per cent, respectively.

The film's box office earnings are likely to see a further boost due to the Women's Day holiday and the Holi period, with experts expecting the film's lifetime earnings to be around ₹550 crore. Globally, the film has surpassed the ₹700 crore milestone.

Reacting to the film's success, Vicky Kaushal said on social media: "Thank you for your immense love." Chhaava is Vicky Kaushal's highest earning film so far after Uri: The Surgical Strike (₹244.14 crore), Raazi (₹123.74 crore), Sam Bahadur (₹93.95 crore), and Zara Hatke Zara Bachke (₹88.35 crore).

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava focuses on the life of Hindu king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and his brutal death at the hands of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

Apart from Vicky Kaushal, the film stars Rashmika Mandanna, Akshaye Khanna, Vineet Kumar Singh, Ashutosh Rana, and Divya Dutta in significant roles.