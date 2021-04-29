'India is my home, it's bleeding': Priyanka Chopra starts fundraiser for COVID-19 relief

Priyanka Chopra has started a fundraiser with Give India, an on-ground organisation in India aimed at providing COVID relief. The Bajirao Mastani actor wrote in her Instagram post, "I have set up a fundraiser with GiveIndia, the largest on the ground organisation in India providing COVID relief. Whatever you can spare, truly makes a difference. Nearly 63 million people follow me on here, if even 100,000 of you donate $10, that's $1 million and that's huge."

Chopra also posted a video and talked about how hospitals in India are pushed to their limits. There is also an acute shortage of medical oxygen and medicines. She added that crematoriums are witnessing mass cremations because of the large number of fatalities every day.

"Why do we need to care? Why is it so urgent right now? I'm sitting in London and hearing from my friends and family in India about how hospitals are at capacity, there are no rooms in ICUs, ambulances are too busy. Crematoriums are having mass cremations as the volume of death is so high. India is my home and it is bleeding and we as a global community need to care," Priyanka Chopra said in an almost one-minute long video on Instagram.

Chopra added, "I'll tell you why we need to care. Because unless everyone is safe, no one is safe. So, please use your resources and focus your energy on helping stop this pandemic. Please donate. I understand a lot of people must be angry and thinking about, "Why are we in this place in the first place? Why is this happening?" We will address that but after we stop the urgency. Please donate and please use your resources as much as you can. India needs you."



Priyanka Chopra is not the only Bollywood celebrity to help COVID-19 patients. Suniel Shetty has also started an initiative to provide free oxygen concentrators. This initiative is currently operational in Mumbai and Bengaluru. The Hera Pheri actor tweeted, "We are going through some testing times, but a ray of hope in this is the way our people have joined hands to help each other. I am grateful to be a part of this initiative along with @FeedMyCity1, an initiative of #KVNFoundation, to provide free oxygen concentrators." This is an appeal to all my friends and fans. DM me if you need help, if you know someone who needs help, or if you want to contribute and be a part of this mission. Please amplify this as much as you can and help us help them.

Currently operating in #Mumbai & #Bangalore Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) April 28, 2021 You can make your contribution directly to https://t.co/VXSDxB8sK1 Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) April 28, 2021

