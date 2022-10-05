'Indian TV channels are depraved and sad': Sajid Khan's entry to Bigg Boss house leaves many angry

Bigg Boss Season 16, which premiered on Colors TV on Saturday, has drawn anger from viewers for including film director Sajid Khan as one of the participants. The popular reality show is hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. A lot of people especially women have taken to social media to express their disgust and anger for choosing the Housefull director. ColorsTV and Voot have not responded to the criticism so far.

As per reports, eight female participants reportedly complained against Khan for sexual misconduct. The director has so far denied the accusations and no police case has been filed against him to date. But the show has drawn the ire of the viewers who are unhappy with his inclusion. Many people are angry and have taken to social media to express their resentment.

Venting her anger, singer Sona Mohapatra said Bollywood is depraved and sad. Mohapatra wrote on Twitter, “This is Sajid Khan, now on a reality TV show. Then there is Anu Malik, judging a music reality show on TV, for children no less. Kailash Kher? Celebrity judge on TV. All called out by many, many women in #MeToo. Indian TV channels, executives are indeed a depraved and sad lot.”

Earlier, the singer had accused playback singer Kailash Kher and music composer Anu Malik of sexual misconduct back in 2018 while sharing her #MeToo story.

This is #SajidKhan , now on a reality TV show. 👇🏾Then there is #AnuMalik judging a music reality show on TV,for children no less. #KailashKher ? Celebrity Judge on TV. ALL called out by many many women in @IndiaMeToo .Indian TV channels, executives are indeed depraved & sad lot. https://t.co/uUzrIYb7sn — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) October 2, 2022

Journalist Barkha Dutt also took to Twitter to express her views. She said that over nine women spoke out about sexual abuse and harassment by Khan. Then why Colors TV and Voot giving him a platform knowing how the women feel.

Dear @justvoot @ColorsTV - 9 woman spoke out on sexual abuse and harassment by Sajid Khan - including violations like flashing his penis - why is he platformed by you in utter contempt of what so many women fee ? — barkha dutt (@BDUTT) October 4, 2022

Lawyer and public health advocate Sukriti Chauhan told BBC that there are “quite disturbing, graphic, and horrific” allegations against the director, and giving him a prime-time slot on one of India's most popular shows was "not right".



