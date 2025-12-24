'Dhurandhar' box office collection day 19: Ranveer Singh's latest film beats 'Jawan', 'Chhaava' in India. Will it beat 'Pushpa 2' next?

Ranveer Singh-led spy thriller Dhurandhar refuses to lose steam at the box office. As of its third Tuesday, the film has neared the ₹600 crore mark at the Indian box office.

Dhurandhar made a total of ₹207.25 crore in its first week and ₹253.25 crore in its second week. The film further went on to make ₹22.5 crore on its third Friday, ₹34.25 crore on its third Saturday, ₹38.5 crore on its third Sunday, ₹16.5 crore on its third Monday, and around ₹17.25 crore on its third Tuesday.

With this, the film's total collection stands at ₹589.50 crore so far, according to film trade portal Sacnilk. The spy thriller's shows on Tuesday had an overall occupancy of 30.70 per cent, with its night shows recording the highest occupancy at 35.88 per cent.

Dhurandhar has now surpassed the lifetime India box office collection of Shah Rukh Khan's 2023 film, Jawan, and Vicky Kaushal-led biographical drama Chhaava. Jawan made a total of ₹582.31 crore, whereas Chhaava raked in ₹585.7 crore during its lifetime run.

At the worldwide box office, the film has surpassed the success of Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 and Chhaava. Kantara Chapter 1 made a total of ₹852.32 crore, whereas Chhaava minted ₹807.91 crore during its lifetime at the worldwide box office.

Whether the film will beat Allu Arjun-led Pushpa 2 or not remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar actor Naveen Kaushik condemned the YouTuber Dhruv Rathee for accusing the film of peddling "false propaganda and selling lies".

In an interview with SCREEN, Kaushik said, "He is an opinionated person. I am associated with the film, I don't agree with him obviously." He added, "He got some views because of us, congratulations."

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film focuses on an Indian spy Jaskirat Singh Rangi, who is tasked to infiltrate the deadly Lyari gangs of Pakistan. Besides Ranveer Singh, the film stars Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and Saumya Tandon in significant roles.

The sequel to the film will release on March 19, 2026.