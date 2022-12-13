Jacqueline Fernandez will do everything legally to 'protect her dignity' against Nora Fatehi's defamation suit: Lawyer

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez is all set to respond to the defamation suit filed by Nora Fatehi, which alleged that Jacqueline was trying to harm the latter's Bollywood prospects by ruining her reputation.

Jacqueline's lawyer, Prashant Patil, in an official statement dismissed allegations raised by Fatehi and said his client has never sought to defame her. He told ETimes that Jacqueline has not once made any disparaging statement against Nora, neither in print nor on television.

Patil mentioned that the legal team is waiting for an official confirmation of the defamation case from Supreme Court, and is ready to retaliate. He said Jacqueline will respond to the allegations legally.

Patil told the English daily that, till date, Jacqueline has avoided to speak in front of print and social media about the matter, and hence has maintained the sanctity of law.

He added that his client has utmost respect for Nora, but if she is dragged unnecessarily, she will have no choice but to respond in the same manner in order to protect her dignity.

Both Jacqueline and Nora have been questioned by the Enforcement Directorate over the last few months in connection with the Rs 200 crore extortion case led by Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

Nora Fatehi on December 12 had moved a defamation case against Jacqueline Fernandes and multiple media houses for 'unfairly dragged(ing)' her name into Rs 200 crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

According to Fatehi, she had no direct contact with Chandrashekhar and that she knew him only through his wife Lena Maria Paul. The actor denied receiving any gifts from the conman and said the media trial is damaging her reputation.

In her plea, Fatehi has alleged Jacqueline Fernandes of criminally defaming her in order to destroy her career 'to further her own interests, since they are both working in the same industry and have similar backgrounds, amongst other reasons'.



Also read: Jacqueline Fernandez gets bail in Rs 200-crore money laundering case

Also read: 'Unfairly dragged': Nora Fatehi files defamation case against Jacqueline Fernandes in Rs 200 cr extortion case