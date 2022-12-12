'Unfairly dragged': Nora Fatehi files defamation case against Jacqueline Fernandes in Rs 200 cr extortion case

Actor Nora Fatehi on Monday moved a defamation case against Jacqueline Fernandes and multiple media houses for 'unfairly dragged(ing)' her name into Rs 200 crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

Fatehi said she had no contact directly with Chandrashekhar and that she knew him only through his wife Lena Maria Paul. Fatehi has denied receiving any gifts from Chandrashekhar and said the media trial is damaging her reputation.

Nora Fatehi and Jacqueline Fernandes are facing a probe by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Both the actors have been accused of taking expensive gifts from the conman, who is currently in jail.