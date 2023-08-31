'Jawan' Trailer: Shah Rukh Khan's dialogue 'bete ko haath lagane se pehle’ goes viral; see reactions

The much-awaited trailer of Shah Rukh Khan's film Jawan has been released. Since its release earlier today, fans have been going crazy over Shah Rukh Khan's action-packed avatar.

Social media users are not just obsessed over the different avatars of the actor but also the dialogues have also grabbed everyone's attention. For instance, the dialogue where SRK says, "Bete ko haath lagane se pehle, baap se baat kar," is going viral on social media.

So much that “baap” is trending on X (formerly Twitter) and has occupied the top spot on the list. Many users infact also derived a reel–to-real life connection, linking the dialogue to the wrath that SRK’s son Aryan Khan had to endure in a Mumbai cruise drugs case.

Check out the reactions below:

In this trailer Shahrukh give clear warning to all haters who framed his son Aryan 🔥🔥#JawanTrailer #Blockbuster #tremor #Jawan — Varun Chaudhary antriksh (@revolution_budd) August 31, 2023

SRK in real life when people intentionally targeted Aryan Khan : #JawanTrailerpic.twitter.com/YdM6asiwO6 — Aman (@amanaggar02) August 31, 2023

THE CLEAR MESSAGE FOR SAMEER WANKHEDE AND HIS HANDLERS. #JawanTrailer #jawan #srk #baap pic.twitter.com/qzdmUv35Ss — eklavya (@MrEklavya8) August 31, 2023

The trailer comes just seven days ahead of the Atlee directorial's release in three languages -- Hindi, Tamil and Telugu -- possibly the first instance for any mainstream movie.

"Of Justice & A Jawan. Of Women & their Vengeance. Of a Mother & A Son. And of course, a lot of Fun!!! Ready Ahhh!!! #JawanTrailer out now! #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu," Shah Rukh posted on X, formerly Twitter, on Thursday.

Throughout the trailer, Shah Rukh can be seen in multiple avatars, including one where he is sporting grey hair and another with a moustache. The variety of looks have inspired fan theories that the actor could be playing a double role in the movie.

"Jawan" also stars Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra in key roles. It is produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Gupta under the production banner Red Chillies Entertainment.