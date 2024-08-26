Justice Hema Committee report: Siddique files complaint against actress, Shammy Thilakan attacks Mohanlal -- top 10 points to know

The Malayalam film industry, also known as Mollywood, has been in the news like never before ever since the scathing Justice Hema Committee report released. Actor-producer Siddique, known for movies like Drishyam and 2018, on Monday filed a complaint against an actress after she levelled allegations of sexual harassment against him.
His complaint has been submitted to the Director-General of Kerala Police. Not only this, Malayalam actor Shammy Thilakan also took at Mollywood superstar Mohanlal, who is also the President of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA).
He said that Mohanlal had "lost his ability to respond" ever since allegations of sexual misconduct emerged. The Justice Hema Committee report consists of testimonies of several women in the industry.
It also mentions girls in place of women in some places, implying that minors might have also been victims of sexual harassment. The report also detailled lack of basic amenities such as changing rooms and toilets for women.
Malayalam film industry sexual abuse allegations -- Top 10 points to know
- A young actress accused Siddique of raping her in 2016. She also said that the actor called her 'moley' or daughter when he first approached her.
- The young actress told The Indian Express that she is tired of explaining repeatedly what happened to her. She claimed that she met Siddique online for the first time when they exchanged messages and he allegedly promised her a role in an upcoming film if she met him in person.
- They met at a hotel in Thiruvananthapuram, where he allegedly asked her if she could 'make some adjustments' for him, she claimed. The woman further said that Siddique allegedly raped her in the hotel room and masturbated in front of her.
- Actor Shammy Thilakan said that the accused would face the consequences and said that he too lives in fear.
- He added that the Hema Committee report provides evidence of the existence of a 'power group' and said that those who are a part of the group can be identified on the basis of this report.
- Malayalam Ranjith stepped down as the chairman of Kerala Chalchitra Academy whereas Siddique resigned from the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA). Ranjith's resignation came after a Bengali actor levelled allegations of misconduct against him.
- The Kerala High Court has directed the Pinarayi Vijayan-led state government to submit a statement along with the entire report before the court in a sealed cover by September 10.
- The Justice Hema Committee was formed in November 2017, months after a Malayalam actor was reportedly abducted by five men and assaulted in a moving car.
- The men filmed the assault and dropped her off, following which the actor filed a police complaint. Malayalam actor Dileep was accused of conspiring with other men to 'teach her a lesson'.
- The Justice Hema Committee comprised former High Court judge Justice Hema, veteran actor Sharada and retired IAS officer KB Valsala Kumari.