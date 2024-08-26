Justice Hema Committee report: Siddique files complaint against actress, Shammy Thilakan attacks Mohanlal -- top 10 points to know

The Malayalam film industry, also known as Mollywood, has been in the news like never before ever since the scathing Justice Hema Committee report released. Actor-producer Siddique, known for movies like Drishyam and 2018, on Monday filed a complaint against an actress after she levelled allegations of sexual harassment against him.

Related Articles

His complaint has been submitted to the Director-General of Kerala Police. Not only this, Malayalam actor Shammy Thilakan also took at Mollywood superstar Mohanlal, who is also the President of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA).

He said that Mohanlal had "lost his ability to respond" ever since allegations of sexual misconduct emerged. The Justice Hema Committee report consists of testimonies of several women in the industry.

It also mentions girls in place of women in some places, implying that minors might have also been victims of sexual harassment. The report also detailled lack of basic amenities such as changing rooms and toilets for women.

Malayalam film industry sexual abuse allegations -- Top 10 points to know