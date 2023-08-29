Kajol buys posh office space worth Rs 7.64 crore in Mumbai's Signature Building: Report

‘The Trial’ star Kajol has bought a posh office space in Mumbai for a whopping Rs 7.64 crore. The agreement for the property was signed on July 28, Moneycontrol reported citing documents of the deal as accessed by Propstack.

Kajol made the addition to her real estate portfolio in July when she bought the unit from Veer Savarkar Projects Private Limited. The property has a carpet area of 194.76 square metres (2095.4 sq. ft.) and is located within the Signature Building, Oshiwara in Andheri West region of Mumbai.

The building is located next to the grand Lotus complex which houses the headquarters of some of the biggest Bollywood production houses like Reliance Entertainment, Banijay Asia and Abundantia Entertainment.

Kajol’s husband Ajay Devgn also bought five office units in the same building earlier this year for a deal worth Rs 45 crore. Devgn had bought three office space on the 16th floor with a total built-up area of 8,405 square feet. The value of the three properties was Rs 30.35 crore on which the actor paid a stamp duty of Rs 1.82 crore.

The ‘Bholaa’ actor also purchased two office spaces on the 17th floor of the Signature building which had a combined built-up area of 4,893 square feet. The value of the two units was Rs 14.74 crore on which a stamp duty of Rs 88.44 lakh was paid.

In April this year, Kajol had also bought an apartment in Mumbai for Rs 16.50 crore which has a carpet area of 2,493 square feet. The apartment which was sold by Bharat Realty Ventures Private Limited came with four reserved parking spaces. It is located in the lavish Juhu Acropolis residential project which is designed by the iconic architect Hafeez Contractor.

Apart from having a very successful Bollywood career, Kajol also has a vast portfolio of real estate. Last year, she bought two apartments in Juhu’s Ananya building for Rs 11.95 crore. The flats located on the tenth floor of the building have a carpet area of 2,000 square feet each. The building is in the same vicinity as her bungalow named ‘Shiv Shakti’.

The star couple also owns a lavish bungalow in London’s Park Lane area which is worth Rs 54 crore.