Kannada movie celebrities allege mismanagement at Santosham Awards in Goa; Allu Arjun's father says...

Allu Aravind, a famous movie producer in Telugu cinema and father of actor Allu Arjun, on Monday cleared the air about alleged mismanagement at recently held Santosham Awards in Goa. He said Suresh Kondeti, a senior film journalist who has been holding the movie awards since last two decades, is not a PRO of the "mega family", which includes "Mega Star" Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, and others.

Aravind said, "That (Santosham) awards function is a private one and it has nothing to do with Telugu film industry. He (Santosham Suresh) is not an official PRO of Chiranjeevi. The function was a failure and it doesn't reflect on either Telugu film industry or to any person in our family."

Celebrities from the Kannada film industry lambasted Suresh Kondeti for failing to provide basic amenities in Goa. Suresh Kondeti took to his X account to say that some communication gap led to a few issues at an event and stated that all such big events witness such incidents. He has tendered an apology to Kananda and other celebrities present at the event.

"Telugu industry has nothing to do with this.. Every year I have been giving awards very hard and grandly for 21 years alone.. All industry people are equal to me.. That's why I am giving awards to 4 industry people together. Due to a communication gap in the Goa event, the 1200 people who came had difficulty in arranging rooms for the celebrities. I don't mean to trouble Kannada and Tamil people. It is common for some mistakes to happen in such a big event, it is not intentional. Please understand. I sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused by the event. Some people want to throw mud on me. Wishing you understanding with a big heart, forever your Suresh Kondeti," he said.

The organisers were accused of 'insulting' veteran actor Ramesh Aravind by switching off lights when he took the stage and the event had come to an abrupt end, said a senior journalist on X platform. The event was held at Goa's Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium on December 2.

What more, those who attended the event found themselves without arranged accommodation. Ramesh Aravind, B Suresha, Shylaja Nag, Vani Harikrishna, A Harsha and Ragini Dwivedi were among the film personalities who faced challenges during the hotel check-out process. Organisers had not settled the bills and had locked the rooms. However, police intervention became necessary for them to finally depart for the airport, said journalist A Sharadhaa while sharing video clips of celebs arguing with hotel personnel.

.#Kannada celebrities face humilation at #SanthoshamSouthIndian Film awards #Goa



It is with deep concern and disappointment that we need to address the distressing events that transpired at the #Santhosham #South #Indian Film Awards 2023 The award function that is organised by… pic.twitter.com/s0kXAKPmh1 — A Sharadhaa (@sharadasrinidhi) December 3, 2023

Suresh Kondeti is infamous for asking probing and uncomfortable questions during movie press meets in Hyderabad.

