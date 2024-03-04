Kanpur's Vaibhav Gupta wins Indian Idol 14; gets Rs 25 lakh, car

Vaibhav Gupta, hailing from Kanpur, has emerged as the winner of the 14th season of Indian Idol, captivating the nation with his extraordinary singing talent. His powerful performances not only impressed the judges but also earned him praise from notable celebrity guests.

In reward for his victory, Gupta was awarded a trophy, Rs 25 lakh, and a car. Shubhadeep Das Chowdhury and Piyush Panwar stood first and second runners-up respectively, each receiving a trophy and Rs 5 lakh. Ananya Pal, who was declared as the 3rd runner-up, received Rs 3 lakh.

The grand finale, which aired on March 3, saw these deserving finalists, including Gupta, being offered playback singing opportunities. Expressing his joy, Gupta said it felt surreal to win the trophy and he was grateful for the unwavering support of the audience.

"It feels surreal to have won the 'Indian Idol 14' trophy. Taking forward the legacy of this beloved and prestigious show is a tremendous honour. This journey has been an exhilarating rollercoaster filled with multiple emotions, challenges and unforgettable moments," Gupta said.

When asked what he would do with the winning amount, Vaibhav said he wants to make his dream studio to create the kind of music he wants to. He also said that he is planning to make some music videos.

Judges Kumar Sanu, Shreya Ghoshal, and Vishal Dadlani, who mentored the contestants, expressed their pride and happiness at Gupta's achievement and wished him success in his future endeavours.

The reality show's judge Shreya Ghoshal spoke about Gupta and his talents. She said Vaibhav has been showing versatility right from the audition.

"Right from the audition, Vaibhav has shown versatility and throughout the competition, he has kept surprising us with his performance. Vaibhav's journey on the show has been remarkable, consistent, and inspiring. I truly wish him all the very best and pray he fulfills his dreams," she said.

"From the moment I first witnessed his performance, I recognised his immense potential," fellow judge Kumar Sanu said.

Indian Idol was hosted by Hussain Kuwajerwala. While Vishal Dadlani returned to the show as a judge, Kumar Sanu and Shreya Ghoshal replaced Himesh Reshammiya and Neha Kakkar respectively. The show premiered on Sony TV on October 7, 2023 and was on air for almost five months.