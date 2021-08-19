Kaun Banega Crorepati rules to change! Find out Season 13 details here

Popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati's 13th season will premiere on August 23 (Monday). Amitabh Bachchan will come back as the host of the quiz-based show. The KBC will be aired five times a week -- Monday to Friday at 9pm. Viewers can continue playing the KBC Play Along contest on the Sony Liv App.

From the game timer's name to the return of audience poll, here's what has changed this season

The game timer will be aptly called Dhuk Dhukiji in this season. Last year, the timer was called Chalpadi ji. Amitabh Bachchan, typically, has a lot of entertaining conversations with the timer. Last year, one of the popular KBC lifelines, audience poll, was kept out of the game since there was no audience in the studio. This lifeline is making a comeback alongside 50:50, Flip the Question and Ask the Expert this year. Fastest Finger First, which got the contestants to the hot seat, has been modified to the Fastest Finger First Triple Test. The contestants will now have to answer three general knowledge-based questions instead of one to make it to the hot seat opposite Bachchan. A leaderboard will flash the time taken by the contestants to answer each question and the contestant who manages to answer all three questions in the shortest time span will make it to the hot seat. Karamveer special episodes will be replaced by the Shaandaar Shukravaar for this season. In these episodes, celebrity guests will participate in the quiz-based show for a social cause.

Edited by Mehak Agarwal

