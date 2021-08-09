Juhi Chawla breaks silence after alleged 'publicity stunt' over 5G lawsuit

Actress and environmentalist Juhi Chawla today released a video, firing back at claims which stated that her lawsuit challenging the implementation of 5G network technology in India was just a "publicity stunt".

In May 2021, Juhu Chawla had filed a lawsuit in the Delhi High Court against the implementation of 5G wireless networks. The environmentalist had raised concerns over issues related to the impact of the radiation on citizens, animals, flora and fauna.

On June 4, the Delhi High Court had dismissed the lawsuit by her against the implementation of 5G network technology in the country. The court stated the plea was filed to gain publicity and that the plaintiffs, Chawla and two others, have abused the process of law. The Delhi High Court also imposed a fine of Rs 20 lakh on the plaintiffs.

Chawla remained silent on the issue till today but broke silence by posting a 14-minute long video on Instagram, in which she talked about her decade-long campaign on raising awareness about the effects of electronic magnetic field (EMF) radiation.

She captioned the video, "It was about time. I'll let you decide if it was a publicity stunt".

In the video, Chawla explained that in 2019 and 2020, she filed Right to Information (RTIs) applications seeking answers on the effect of mobile tower radiation on the health of humans, animals and other living organisms.

She received a reply from the Science and Engineering Research Board, which stated that no such reports are in the public domain and studies have not been conducted on the effects of 5G network technology on living organisms.

Explaining how her campaign against EMF radiation began, she stated that in 2010, 14 mobile cellular towers had suddenly cropped up right in front of her home in Mumbai. After reading about the ill effects of radiation from cellular towers in a magazine, she an agency check the radiation frequency at her house. She conveyed the radiation at her home was of the highest level.

"Once the reports came in, we were told that radiation of such a high level could have ill effects on our health," Chawla said. She then, along with her neighbour, filed an RTI and later 13 out of the 14 towers were removed as they were illegally constructed.

Since then, she has been helping other people who have been facing similar problems. She has even approached the Parliamentary Standing Committee regarding the issue of EMF radiation.

"Whatever transpired in June, left me feeling hurt and confused. On one hand, I received some bad press and publicity, on the other, I received heartwarming messages from unknown people telling me they were genuinely and completely in support. One such message was from a group of farmers in Maharashtra, which brought tears to my eyes they wished to carry out a voluntary drive to collect a small sum of money from each of their 10,000 farmer communities to help me pay the hefty penalty, I had been fined with."

