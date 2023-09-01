'Kushi' Twitter review: Netizens say 'story lacks depth but perfect comeback for Vijay Deverakonda'

The much-awaited 'Kushi', starring Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, has released on Friday to reviews that its lead actor will welcome after the colossal debacle of 'Liger'.

Kushi' is a romantic comedy, helmed by Shiva Nirvana of 'Majili' fame, produced by Mythri Movie Makers and it has music composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab. The Telugu movie has been dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages.

Movie lovers said on X (formerly Twitter) platform that even though the movie's plot lacks depth, the on-screen chemistry of its lead pair and a blockbuster album gave the movie a lot of heft and makes it a decent watch.

#KUSHI - Fun & emotions in the second half, especially the last 30 mins worked in favour of the film. Family audiences will like the film big time. HIT CINEMA!!



#Kushi review:



Decent Clean family entertainer ❤️..



Songs are biggest asset for the movie ❤️‍🔥..#VijayDeverakonda was too good ❤️🔥..



Only Minus for the movie is #Samantha 🤢..

#Kushi review :

Entertaining first half and a flat second half ! #VijayDevarakonda #Samantha chemistry worked out and #Hesham Music and BGM are huge bonus overall watchable film

The movie explores the debate of atheism and religious belief in the backdrop of a couple that comes from different backgrounds.

One filmgoer said on X that the movie's pace is slow and the story is quite routine.

Vijay Deverakonda's admirers said it feels good to see their favourite actor nearly reprise a role from its earlier hit 'Geetha Govindam'.

2nd half decent with a good climax 👍



Overall a good classy movie



After Geetha Govindam @TheDeverakonda best looks 👌♥️



Go & watch it 👍



Many said on X that the movie will earn minimum Rs 100 crore at box office with the positive word of mouth.

Just now watched the show #Kushi ....

After #GeethaGovindam ...Great come back by VijayDevarakonda...

This film gonna beat Geetha Govindham Records 🔥🔥🔥

100cr+ loading movie..



Congratulations to the entire team..

#𝐊𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢



In terms of content, it is mediocre. But because of the widespread of songs the box office result will be a Super Hit.

Kushi isn't that Kushi, but it's a fun film. The drama could have been better.

Background Score is fantastic.

In US box office, the movie has already crossed $420,000-mark.

"‘Kushi’ barely scratches the surface and it’s the few stretches of brilliance that make this film a watchable affair. If ‘Kushi’ is breezy and feel-good, the main credit should go to Hesham Abdul Wahab’s soul-stirring music," said India Today's review.