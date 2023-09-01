'Kushi' Twitter review: Netizens say 'story lacks depth but perfect comeback for Vijay Deverakonda'

The much-awaited 'Kushi', starring Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, has released on Friday to reviews that its lead actor will welcome after the colossal debacle of 'Liger'.
Kushi' is a romantic comedy, helmed by Shiva Nirvana of 'Majili' fame, produced by Mythri Movie Makers and it has music composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab. The Telugu movie has been dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages.
Movie lovers said on X (formerly Twitter) platform that even though the movie's plot lacks depth, the on-screen chemistry of its lead pair and a blockbuster album gave the movie a lot of heft and makes it a decent watch.
The movie explores the debate of atheism and religious belief in the backdrop of a couple that comes from different backgrounds.
One filmgoer said on X that the movie's pace is slow and the story is quite routine.
Vijay Deverakonda's admirers said it feels good to see their favourite actor nearly reprise a role from its earlier hit 'Geetha Govindam'.
Many said on X that the movie will earn minimum Rs 100 crore at box office with the positive word of mouth.
In US box office, the movie has already crossed $420,000-mark.
"‘Kushi’ barely scratches the surface and it’s the few stretches of brilliance that make this film a watchable affair. If ‘Kushi’ is breezy and feel-good, the main credit should go to Hesham Abdul Wahab’s soul-stirring music," said India Today's review.
