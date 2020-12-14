Lucky Ali croons to O Sanam in Goa; Twitterati goes gaga over impromptu performance

Lucky Ali and his songs need no introduction. His impromptu performance to O Sanam is a testament to this. The video of the performance shared by actress Nafisa Ali Sodhi features a 62-year-old Ali in casuals and singing O Sanam.
People surrounded Lucky Ali and absolutely enjoyed the mellifluous performance. Others recorded the whole scenario. The senior actress tweeted, "Lucky Ali at Arambol in North Goa after listening to the musical evening was requested for a song and he sang impromptu for all at present. Was a lovely setting."
Lucky Ali at Arambol in North Goa after listening to the musical evening was requested for a song and he sang impromptu for all present . Was a lovely setting . pic.twitter.com/Dt5KlWLSxvNafisa Ali Sodhi (@nafisaaliindia) December 12, 2020
The veteran actress' post has garnered over 17,89,833 views and numerous likes so far.
Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra went down the memory lane and posted this tweet, "This scene conjures up huge nostalgia for boomers like me. Not just about #LuckyAli who's from the same vintage, but memories of small, impromptu gatherings in the 70s; full of music, camaraderie, idealism and hopes for a better world. We're still waiting for that world."
This scene conjures up huge nostalgia for boomers like me. Not just about #LuckyAli whos from the same vintage, but memories of small, impromptu gatherings in the 70; full of music, camaraderie, idealism & hopes for a better world. Were still waiting for that world... https://t.co/P0uuv4FJ6sanand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 13, 2020
Social media users fell in love all over again with Ali's voice. One user even commented, "#LuckyAli just added a verse to O Sanam and thought he wouldn't break the internet?"
#LuckyAli just added a verse to O Sanam and thought he wouldn't break the internet?Swaraj Bhargava (@swaraj098) December 14, 2020
Another user retweeted Mahindra's tweet and said, "Wait for that moment of Mar bhi gaye to...... . Lovely #Nostalgia #LuckyAli #OSanam"
Wait for that moment of Mar bhi gaye to....... lovely #Nostalgia #LuckyAli #OSanam https://t.co/6isALg8FOVSameer F. S. (@Samtheleo) December 13, 2020
Here are some other reactions to Lucky Ali's impromptu Arambol gig
*#LuckyAli sings his old songs*Hitesh Joshi (@_h_i_t_e_s_h_) December 13, 2020
Whole internet : pic.twitter.com/OzugsjseMV
The only hmmm which is acceptable .Bhavya (@_bhavya_dutta) December 14, 2020
So so so soothing.#LuckyAli #bestvoice #bringback90s #tweet #MondayVibes pic.twitter.com/m5uu04Woka
Thts wat I call a performance..Prashant Jaiswal (@beingsalman1212) December 13, 2020
"o sanam" by lucky ali #LuckyAli Like & RT pic.twitter.com/gAZ0GapfrC
Watching #LuckyAli trending in the age of badshaah and tony kakkar gives me happiness.#LuckyAliAbhishek (@bearus_sama) December 14, 2020
Also read: India biggest Netflix viewer globally; Raat Akeli Hai most popular thriller
Copyright©2021 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today