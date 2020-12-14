Lucky Ali croons to O Sanam in Goa; Twitterati goes gaga over impromptu performance

Lucky Ali and his songs need no introduction. His impromptu performance to O Sanam is a testament to this. The video of the performance shared by actress Nafisa Ali Sodhi features a 62-year-old Ali in casuals and singing O Sanam.

People surrounded Lucky Ali and absolutely enjoyed the mellifluous performance. Others recorded the whole scenario. The senior actress tweeted, "Lucky Ali at Arambol in North Goa after listening to the musical evening was requested for a song and he sang impromptu for all at present. Was a lovely setting."

