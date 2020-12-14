scorecardresearch
Lucky Ali croons to O Sanam in Goa; Twitterati goes gaga over impromptu performance

Lucky Ali Goa performace: People surrounded Lucky Ali and absolutely enjoyed the mellifluous performance. Others recorded the whole scenario

Lucky Ali and his songs need no introduction. His impromptu performance to O Sanam is a testament to this. The video of the performance shared by actress Nafisa Ali Sodhi features a 62-year-old Ali in casuals and singing O Sanam.

People surrounded Lucky Ali and absolutely enjoyed the mellifluous performance. Others recorded the whole scenario. The senior actress tweeted, "Lucky Ali at Arambol in North Goa after listening to the musical evening was requested for a song and he sang impromptu for all at present. Was a lovely setting."


The veteran actress' post has garnered over 17,89,833 views and numerous likes so far.

Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra went down the memory lane and posted this tweet, "This scene conjures up huge nostalgia for boomers like me. Not just about #LuckyAli who's from the same vintage, but memories of small, impromptu gatherings in the 70s; full of music, camaraderie, idealism and hopes for a better world. We're still waiting for that world."

Social media users fell in love all over again with Ali's voice. One user even commented, "#LuckyAli just added a verse to O Sanam and thought he wouldn't break the internet?"

Another user retweeted Mahindra's tweet and said, "Wait for that moment of Mar bhi gaye to...... . Lovely #Nostalgia #LuckyAli #OSanam"

Here are some other reactions to Lucky Ali's impromptu Arambol gig

