Meenakshi Seshadri returns to acting with OTT series on Prime, reunites with Jackie Shroff after 40 yrs

Veteran actor Meenakshi Seshadri is set to make her much-awaited return to acting with the upcoming Prime Video courtroom drama Nanavati vs Nanavati. Directed by filmmaker Vipul Shah, the series marks her first major screen project after relocating to Mumbai earlier this year to revive her acting career.

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According to a Mid-day report, the eight-episode series also reunites Meenakshi with Jackie Shroff nearly 40 years after the pair's memorable on-screen collaborations in the 1980s. Their reunion has generated considerable excitement among fans who remember their chemistry in blockbuster films such as Hero (1983), Dahleez (1986), and Allah Rakha (1986).

The project boasts a strong ensemble cast that includes Bhagyashree, Ram Kapoor, and Anupriya Goenka. While Meenakshi and Jackie will portray one couple, Bhagyashree and Ram Kapoor are expected to play another. Ram Kapoor, who is currently occupied with another project, is expected to join the production at a later stage.

The series is currently being filmed across Mumbai, with portions already shot at Bar Stock Exchange in Andheri West. The primary shooting schedule is expected to continue in Powai. Although filming is underway, Prime Video has not yet officially announced the project. The streamer is expected to unveil the series closer to the completion of production.

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One of the biggest highlights of Nanavati vs Nanavati is the reunion of Meenakshi and Jackie, whose pairing became iconic after Hero launched Jackie Shroff's career and established Meenakshi as one of Bollywood's leading actresses. Reports suggest the two will play age-appropriate characters, with the series aiming to evoke nostalgia while presenting them in a fresh setting.

Meenakshi's return comes just two months after she confirmed that she had shifted permanently to Mumbai to pursue acting opportunities again. The move marked a significant step after spending several years away from the film industry.

Meenakshi made her acting debut with Painter Babu in 1983, but it was Hero, released later the same year, that transformed her into a star. Throughout the 1980s and early 1990s, she featured in several successful films and emerged as one of Bollywood's most sought-after actresses.

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After marrying investment banker Harish Mysore, Meenakshi moved to the United States, where the couple raised their two children, daughter Kendra and son Josh. Based primarily in Texas, she stepped away from films to focus on family life while also teaching classical Indian dance. Her upcoming role in Nanavati vs Nanavati marks a significant milestone in her return to the entertainment industry.