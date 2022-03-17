Miss World 2021: Who is crown winner Karolina Bielawska? check full list

Poland's Karolina Bielawska, on March 17, has been crowned as the winner of the Miss World 2021 title at the 70th edition of the pageant at San Juan, Puerto Rico. Toni-Ann Singh of Jamaica, who was titled as the Miss World 2019, crowned her successor at the finale.

United States's Shree Saini became the 1st runner-up, while Olivia Yace from Côte d'Ivoire was the 2nd runner-up. India's Manasa Varanasi was included in the top 13 contestants' list at the eleventh position but failed to make it to the top 6.

Bielawska had won the Miss World 2021 crown among the 40 semi-finalists and managed to beat the contestants from the USA, Indonesia, Mexico, Northern Ireland and Cote d'Ivoire. The highly anticipated Miss World 2021's final event was broadcasted globally to more than 100 countries.

Karolina, after being crowned by the former Miss World Toni-Ann Singh, said, "When I heard my name, I was shocked, I still can't believe it. I am honoured to wear the Miss World crown and can't wait to get to work. I will remember this amazing chapter in Puerto Rico for the rest of my life," reported the official website of Miss World.

In 2020, India's Manasa Varanasi had won the Femina Miss India and was also crowned as Femina Miss India World 2020. Varanasi, who was born in Hyderabad, shifted to Malaysia at a young age due to her father's work and was schooled at Global Indian International School. Later, Varanasi returned to India and studied computer science at Vasavi College of Engineering at Hyderabad.

Here are top 13 contestants from Miss World 2021 pageant:

Poland – Karolina Bielawska United States – Shree Saini Côte D'Ivoire – Olivia Yacé Indonesia – Carla Yules México – Karolina Vidales Northern Ireland – Anna Leitch Colombia – Andrea Aguilera Czech Republic – Karolína Kopíncová France – April Benayoum India – Manasa Varanasi Philippines – Tracy Perez Somalia – Khadija Omar Vietnam – Đỗ Thị Hà §

The jury panel of Miss World 2021 included Giselle Laronde, Miss World 1986; Julia Morley, CEO, Miss World Organization; and Patrick Robinson, British novelist, columnist and author.

This year's beauty contest was conducted during a span of 40 days through December before the finale was postponed due to the outbreak of Covid among staff and finalists. More than 90 contestants from across the planet participated in the pageant.

WHO IS KAROLINA BIELAWSKA?

Karolina Bielawska, who also works as a model, is currently studying for a Master's Degree in Management and expects to continue her studies with a PhD. Her hobbies include swimming, scuba diving, playing tennis and badminton. Bielawska also hopes to become a motivational speaker, according to Miss World Organization. Bielawska's favourite film is 'Intouchables'.

Bielawska's charity project, Beauty with a Purpose "Zupa Na Pietrynie" provides help to homeless people in crisis, raises awareness of this problem and helps them fight against social exclusion.

Bielawska has around 40.9k followers on Instagram and often posts pictures from her photoshoots on the photo-sharing app.

Here are some of her posts from Instagram: