Mumbai Police arrest film critic KRK for allegedly firing shots at Andheri building

Mumbai Police have arrested actor and self-styled film critic Kamaal R Khan, popularly known as KRK, for allegedly firing four rounds at a residential building in Andheri, according to India Today.

The building houses writer-director Neeraj Kumar Mishra. Khan has been sent to police custody till January 27.

Police said Khan was detained from his studio on Friday night and formally arrested after questioning. During interrogation, he admitted to firing the shots on January 18 using his licensed firearm. The weapon used in the incident has been recovered.

The motive behind the firing is still unclear. According to police, Khan claimed he had no intention of harming anyone. In his statement, he said he was cleaning his gun and fired it to test whether it was working properly. He told investigators that he aimed towards a mangrove forest in front of his house, believing it to be a safe area.

Khan further claimed that he assumed the bullets would be absorbed by the mangroves. However, due to strong winds, one of the rounds travelled farther and hit a building in the Oshiwara area.

Officials said Neeraj Kumar Mishra lives on the second floor of the building, while model Prateek Baid resides on the fourth floor. Initially, police had no information about the shooter, but the investigation later revealed Khan’s involvement. He remains in police custody as further enquiries continue.

The shooting case has once again brought KRK into the spotlight, adding to a long history of legal disputes and public controversies.

Salman Khan defamation case

In 2021, KRK was involved in a legal battle with actor Salman Khan, who filed a defamation case against him. KRK claimed the lawsuit was linked to his negative review of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Salman Khan’s legal team, however, said the case was filed over KRK’s allegations of corruption and money laundering against the actor.

After the case was filed, KRK announced on Twitter that he would no longer review Salman Khan’s films.

Remarks on Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

In 2022, KRK sparked outrage after claiming in a now-deleted tweet that actor Anushka Sharma was responsible for Virat Kohli’s “depression.” The remark was widely criticised online, with actor Swastika Mukherjee calling it “sick.”

In another tweet that remains online, KRK questioned how a “strong North Indian boy” like Kohli could suffer from depression and also raised doubts about his place in the Indian cricket team.

Ajay Devgn–Karan Johar ‘paid reviews’ controversy

One of KRK’s most high-profile clashes took place in 2016 during the box office clash between Shivaay and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Ajay Devgn accused KRK of accepting ₹25 lakh from Karan Johar to praise Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and criticise Shivaay.

KRK denied the allegation and made a counter-claim, saying Ajay Devgn and his business partner Kumar Mangat had offered him money to criticise Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. In a tweet, KRK said, “Kumar+Ajay offered me money to bash #AeDilHaiMushkil… but I refused. I told them that I will do it free.”

The dispute escalated into legal notices and triggered a wider debate on paid film reviews in Bollywood.

Vikram Bhatt–Meera Chopra defamation case

In 2016, filmmaker Vikram Bhatt sent KRK a defamation notice over comments made in his review of 1920 London. KRK had made personal allegations against Bhatt and passed offensive remarks about actor Meera Chopra.

Bhatt accused KRK of criminal defamation, intimidation and spreading false information. KRK responded with abusive tweets, which were later deleted. Meera Chopra later clarified that she had no personal relationship with KRK beyond a “passing acquaintance.”