Music composer Wajid Khan dies due to coronavirus, kidney ailments

Music composer, director and singer Wajid Khan died in the wee hours of Monday in a city hospital at the age of 42. He tested positive for COVID-19 a few days ago. Khan, of the famous Sajid-Wajid music composer duo, also suffered from kidney complications and had undergone kidney transplant a few months ago.

Composer Salim Merchant, who confirmed the news of Wajid's death, told PTI that the composer was hospitalised at Surana Hospital in Chembur a few days ago after his health deteriorated. Salim further stated, "He had multiple issues. He had a kidney issue and had a transplant a while ago. But recently he got to know about kidney infection... He was on a ventilator for the last four days after his situation started getting worse. Kidney infection was the beginning and then he got critical."

The singer-composer duo made their Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's 1998 film 'Pyaar Kiya to Darna Kya' and then worked with the actor in movies like Garv, Tere Naam, Tumko Na Bhool Payenge, Partner and the popular Dabanng franchise. Wajid also did playback for Salman in hits like 'Mera hi Jalwa' from Wanted, 'Fevicol Se' in Dabanng 2 and for Akshay Kumar in 'Chinta ta Chita Chita' from Rowdy Rathore. He also co-composed Salman Khan's songs 'Pyaar Karona' and 'Bhai Bhai', which were released on the actor's YouTube channel. Film fraternity mourned the demise of the singer-composer. Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas tweeted, "Terrible news. The one thing I will always remember is Wajid bhai's laugh. Always smiling. Gone too soon. My condolences to his family and everyone grieving. Rest in peace my friend. You are in my thoughts and prayers."

Singer-composer Salim Merchant, Tulsi Kumar and Palak Muchhal also expressed their condolences on Khan's demise on Twitter.

