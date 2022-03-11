Netflix announces new comedy crime-drama ‘Soup’

Worldwide streaming platform Netflix has announced a new series 'Soup', to be directed by Abhishek Chaubey. The show will see Konkona Sensharma and Manoj Bajpayee in the leading roles.

“Soup” is the story of Swathi Shetty (Konkona Sensharma), an incompetent cook who dreams of having a restaurant of her own someday and her suspicious husband, Prabhakar (Manoj Bajpayee) who won’t help with her aspirations and has doubts of his own, PTI reported.

Chaubey is known for films like Udta Punjab, and starring Manoj Bajpayee and Konkona Sen Sharma. The dark-comedy crime series is produced by Macguffin Pictures. Chaubey has earlier worked on Netflix originals like Raat Akeli Hai and Ray.

Netflix dropped a brief teaser of the drama series that will come with a good dose of dark comedy. The crime series is produced by Macguffin Pictures.

In a behind the scenes (BTS) video clip, Konkona (playing Swathi Shetty) can be seen clad in a saree and apron as she dishes out "soup" to her husband Prabhakar (Manoj Bajpayee). As per the official announcement, Soup is loosely based on a true-life incident.

The series is produced by Macguffin Pictures with Honey Trehan and Chetana Kowshik.

This will be Baypayee's third collaboration with the director after "Sonchiriya" and the "Hungama Hai Kyon Barpa" segment in "Ray".

With this show, Chaubey will make his Netflix series debut, following two short films on Netflix in 2021: “Hungama Hai Kyon Barpa” in Ray also with Bajpayee, and Ankahi Kahaniya's “Madhyantar” with Rinku Rajguru.

