‘Radhe Shyam’, ‘Maaran’: List of movies releasing on March 11 

Here’s some good news for cinephiles. Many movies such as Radhe Shyam, The Kashmir Files and The Adam Project were released today. While Radhe Shyam and The Kashmir Files were released in theatres across the country, The Adam Project is an out-and-out digital release. Dhanush-starrer Maaran is also releasing on Disney+Hotstar.

Radhe Shyam

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde-starrer love story Radhe Shyam has hit theaters today. The film has been produced on a huge budget by UV Creations and T-Series Films and has released in Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu. Radhe Shyam also stars Bhagyashree, Jagapathi Babu, Krishnam Raju, Sachin Khedekar, Murli Sharma and Priyadarshi in pivotal roles.

The Kashmir Files

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri directorial The Kashmir Files released in theatres today on March 11. The film covers the Kashmiri Pandit genocide that took place in 1990. The Kashmir Files stars actors like Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumar, Prakash Belawadi, Mrinal Kulkarni, Atul Srivastava and Puneet Issar in significant roles.

Maaran

Dhanush’s upcoming film Maaran will release on Disney+Hotstar at 5 pm today. Maaran is a political drama directed by Karthick Naren and produced by Sathya Jyoti Films. The film also features Malavika Mohanan, Ramki, Jayaprakash, Samuthikirani, Smruthi Venkat, Mahendran, Ameer and Aadukalam Naren in significant roles.

The Adam Project

Ryan Reynolds-starrer sci-fi movie covers the story of a time-travelling pilot Adam Reed who teams up with his 12-year-old self on a mission to save the future after accidentally crash-landing in 2022. The Adam Project also stars actors like Zoe Saldana, Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner, Catherine Keener, Ben Wilkinson and Alex Mallari Junior in significant roles. The movie is streaming on Netflix.

Turning Red

This animated film by Domee Shi captures the story of the 13-year-old Mei who is experiencing the awkwardness of being a teenager with a twist. The film is streaming on Disney+Hotstar in English, Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu.

