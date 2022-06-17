'New, amazing cinematic experience', says Ayan Mukherji in a letter to fans before 'Brahmastra' release

After a long wait, the much-anticipated Brahmastra trailer was released on June 15 and has received positive responses worldwide. The movie has gained much attention for its stunning use of VFX and visuals. Brahmastra stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead roles and has been in the making for five years.

Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy and Amitabh Bachchan also play pivotal roles in the movie; their characters in the trailer have also brought positive responses from the audience.

The director of the film Ayan Mukerji took to Instagram to pen down a note of gratitude to the audience for all the love they were showering on the film.

He wrote, "Yesterday was a very big moment in the Brahmastra journey with the launch of our trailer. A deeply heartfelt THANK YOU for the love, encouragement and excitement the Trailer receives. It means... everything to me."

Further, he added, ‘I feel so energised today - as we enter this last lap leading up to our film's release! We will give all that energy and more... our absolute best - to give you guys - a new amazing cinematic experience with Brahmastra...one that I hope you will feel proud on September 9th - Here we come! With Love, Light and Gratitude, - Ayan & Team Brahmastra.’

Brahmastra is all set for a theatrical release on September 9, 2022.

