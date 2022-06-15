Trailer of Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Brahmastra' releases on YouTube; here’s how netizens reacted

Cinephiles unite! The trailer of the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra Part One: Shiva released today on YouTube. Trailer starts with action and progresses onto megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s voiceover. Bachchan says, “Water! Wind! Fire! Since ancient times, there exist amongst us energies which have been harnessed into astras (weapons). This is a story about the lord of all the astras- the Brahmastra!”

It then progresses to show Shiva’s (Ranbir Kapoor) entry into the scene and his relationship with Isha (Alia Bhatt). The trailer is loaded with action scenes towards the end.

Watch Brahmastra trailer here

Film critic and trade analyst Sumit Kadel acknowledged the trailer for its grand visuals and wrote, “Such grand visuals are never seen before in Indian cinema.. The Lord Hanuman shot is absolutely OUTSTANDING.. We don’t have even 20 per cent budget [of] what Hollywood has still Ayan Mukherji has achieved something surreal on VFX front… Support it.”

— Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) June 15, 2022

Film critic Rohit Jaiswal called the trailer of the upcoming Ranbir Kapoor film “epic” and said, “Meets the standard of Hollywood in terms of graphics and VFX and visuals…. Ranbir Kapoor excellent, Alia Bhatt wonderful… Ayan Mukherji’s new world is definitely something to look out for…. Big screen entertainer, will take a terrific opening.”

#BrahmastraTrailer - EPIC….



Meets the standard of hollywood in terms of graphics & vfx & visuals…. #RanbirKapoor excellent, #AliaBhatt wonderful…. #AyanMukerji new world is definitely something to look out for….



— Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) June 15, 2022

Soon after the trailer was released on the Internet, netizens gave out their reactions on the same. While some hailed it for the quality of visuals and action sequences, others discredited it for not revealing Shah Rukh Khan’s look and as another wannabe venture by Bollywood.

About Brahmastra

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is a part of the three-part film franchise known as The Astraverse. Besides Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan, the film stars Mouni Roy and Akkineni Nagarjuna in lead roles. The first Astraverse film has been directed by Ayan Mukherji and produced by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions. The film will release in cinemas on September 9 this year in Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu.

