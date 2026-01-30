New OTT releases this week: Dhurandhar, Daldal, The 50 among top movies, web series to watch this weekend

This weekend, several major OTT platforms are rolling out a diverse line-up of new films and shows, appealing to a wide audience. The releases, available on Netflix, JioHotstar, Amazon Prime Video, and Zee5, include action-packed thrillers, supernatural dramas, and a new reality series, offering viewers numerous entertainment options. Notable titles debut between 29 January and 1 February, with stories spanning mystery, crime, and adventure.

Among the highlights is the long-awaited streaming premiere of Dhurandhar on Netflix, starring Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Arjun. Inspired by real-life events, this film follows a top secret agent's mission in Karachi to dismantle criminal networks, referencing notable incidents such as the 1999 IC-814 hijacking and the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

Amazon Prime Video introduces Daldal, a crime drama based on Vish Dhamija’s ‘Bhendi Bazaar’. The plot centres around DCP Rita Ferreira, played by Bhumi Pednekar, who is tasked with tracking a serial killer while confronting her own traumatic experiences. The cast also includes Samara Tijori and Aditya Rawal, with the show streaming from 30 January.

On JioHotstar, viewers can find Sarvam Maya, starring Nivin Pauly, Aju Varghese, and Riya Shibu. The story follows Prabhendu, an atheist guitarist from a priestly family, whose life takes an unexpected turn when he encounters a ghost named "Delulu".

Zee5 is releasing a new thriller where the plot revolves around mysterious deaths occurring every Holi in Devtali, which locals believe is the result of a mythical demon’s curse. Inspector Vishwas, played by Ankush Chaudhari, investigates the case, with Prajakta Mali and Yatin Karekar also featuring in the cast.

Netflix is also set to premiere the latest season of the popular drama series focusing on Benedict Bridgerton. The narrative explores his internal conflict between personal desire and duty, as he becomes entangled with a mysterious Lady in Silver and Sophie Baek, starting at Lady Bridgerton’s masquerade ball.

JioHotstar will launch The 50, an Indian adaptation of the global reality show Les Cinquante, on 1 February. Featuring 50 celebrity contestants inside a lavish palace, the series follows their competition in challenges orchestrated by a masked Game Master, with a significant prize for the winner.

With these releases, streaming platforms are enhancing their catalogues and offering audiences a blend of suspense, drama, and reality TV. The arrival of these new titles is expected to draw in viewers across genres and preferences.