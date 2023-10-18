No early morning shows to tussle with theatre owners: Thalapathy Vijay's 'Leo' set for release amid several setbacks

Ahead of the grand release of Thalapathy Vijay's 'Leo', the Lokesh Kanagaraj-directorial has been beset by several setbacks even as it is likely to shatter several box office records on October 19.

Here are a few controversies that the movie has courted:

TN govt denies permissions for early morning shows

In order to make a grand movie-watching experience for fans, Seven Screen Studios Production, the production house of 'Leo', approached the Tamil Nadu government to allow early morning shows after Madras High Court asked it to reconsider the request. The production house had requested 4 am and 7 am shows on October 19 and 7 am shows from October 20 to October 24. The government refused and said the first show can only begin at 9 am.

However, the government issued an order stating that theatres could screen five shows per day as opposed to the four shows per day. The makers cited the 2.45 hour duration of the film for being unable to accommodate the 5 shows within the stipulated time.

Tussle between distributors and theatre owners

A few prominent theatres in Chennai, including the famous Rohini Theatre, informed Vijay's fans that they are not screening 'Leo' because they couldn't reach an agreement with the distributors. There are reports of producer demanding 80% share from sale of tickets as against the usual 60%.

Near delay of Telugu version

'Leo' is all set for an October 19 release, producer S Naga Vamsi has confirmed at a press conference in Hyderabad. He holds the distribution rights of the film in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The confirmation came a day after the city civil court in Hyderabad had stalled the screening of Leo till October 20.

No more trailer events

Leading theatre owners in Chennai decided to ban trailer celebrations inside cinemas ever since the alleged unruly behaviour of Vijay's fans, who tore seat covers and dismantled seats during the trailer screening of 'Leo' at the city's Rohini theatre.

Many prominent theatres are NOT screening Joseph Vijay's #Leo due to producer demanding impossible 80% share from sale of tickets.



Rohini Theatre joins the list too. They have kept a board which clearly reads "#LeoFilm is… pic.twitter.com/N44RDmqFsY — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) October 18, 2023

Audio launch cancelled

The team of 'Leo' was gearing up for the grand audio launch at the Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai on September 30 before the makers decided to not go ahead with it. On September 26, Seven Screen Studio issued a statement, which read, "Considering overflowing passes requests & safety constraints, we have decided not to conduct the Leo Audio Launch. In respect of the fans' wishes, we will keep you engaged with frequent updates. P.S. As many would imagine, this is not due to political pressure or any other reasons (sic)."

‘Leo’ marks a reunion between Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj after the 2021 release 'Master'. The film also reunites Vijay with Trisha Krishnan. They earlier starred together in films like ‘Ghilli’, ‘Kuruvi’, ‘Thirupaachi’ and ‘Aathi’. Sanjay Dutt and Arjun are also part of the action-thriller.