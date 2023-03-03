Deepika Padukone among Oscars 2023 presenters; joins Emily Blunt, Samuel L Jackson

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone has been chosen as one of the presenters at the upcoming Oscars 2023 ceremony to be held at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in the US. With this, Padukone has joined actors like Devil Wears Prada’s Emily Blunt and Pulp Fiction actor Samuel L Jackson.

She confirmed the development in an Instagram post. Other presenters include CODA actor Troy Kotsur, Avatar actor Zoe Saldana, 101 Dalmatians’ Glenn Close, AntMan and the Wasp: Quantumania’s Jonathan Majors.

Meanwhile, the mass anthem Naatu Naatu from Jr NTR and Ram Charan-starrer RRR has been nominated in the Best Original Song category at the award show this year. The song, composed by MM Keeravaani and penned by Chandrabose, will be performed live by singers Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj at the Oscars 2023.

This is not it as All That Breathes has also been nominated for the Best Documentary Feature Film category. Directed by Shaunak Sen, All That Breathes is a documentary film that focuses on two brothers who dedicate their lives to protecting a bird known as the Black Kite amid Delhi’s smog-filled air and escalating violence.

The Elephant Whisperers is competing for Best Documentary Short Film as well. The Elephant Whisperers, directed by Kartiki Gonsalves, is centred around a couple in South India who devote their lives to care for an orphaned baby elephant named Raghu and end up forming a family like no other.

Meanwhile, Padukone also unveiled the FIFA World Cup 2022 Trophy in Qatar earlier this year and was also a member of the Cannes Film Festival jury last year.

