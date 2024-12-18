Oscars 2025: Kiran Rao-directorial Laapataa Ladies out of race. Check Academy's full shortlist here

Kiran Rao-directorial slice-of-life movie Laapataa Ladies is out of the Oscars 2025 race. Laapataa Ladies was India's official entry to the Best Foreign Language Film category in Oscars 2025.

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences announced the movies that have been under 10 categories. Instead, a live-action short film Anuja has made it to the shortlist.

Related Articles

Produced by Aamir Khan Productions, the film focuses on two young brides who get swapped on a train journey. The film features Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Ravi Kishan, Sparsh Shrivastava, and Chhaya Kadam.

Backed by Guneet Monga Kapoor, the film focuses on the use of child labour in the garment industry.

Check Academy's full shortlist for 2025 here:

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

Brazil, I’m Still Here

Canada, Universal Language

Czech Republic, Waves

Denmark, The Girl with the Needle

France, Emilia Pérez

Germany, The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Iceland, Touch

Ireland, Kneecap

Italy, Vermiglio

Latvia, Flow

Norway, Armand

Palestine, From Ground Zero

Senegal, Dahomey

Thailand, How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies

United Kingdom, Santosh

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

The Apprentice

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

A Different Man

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Maria

Nosferatu

The Substance

Waltzing with Brando

Wicked

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE FILM

The Bibi Files

Black Box Diaries

Dahomey

Daughters

Eno

Frida

Hollywoodgate

No Other Land

Porcelain War

Queendom

The Remarkable Life of Ibelin

Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat

Sugarcane

Union

Will & Harper

DOCUMENTARY SHORT FILM

Chasing Roo

Death by Numbers

Eternal Father

I Am Ready, Warden

Incident

Instruments of a Beating Heart

Keeper

Makayla’s Voice: A Letter to the World

Once upon a Time in Ukraine

The Only Girl in the Orchestra

Planetwalker

The Quilters

Seat 31: Zooey Zephyr

A Swim Lesson

Until He’s Back

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE)

Alien: Romulus

Babygirl

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Blink Twice

Blitz

The Brutalist

Challengers

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

The Fire Inside

Gladiator II

Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 1

Inside Out 2

Nosferatu

The Room Next Door

Sing Sing

The Six Triple Eight

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Young Woman and the Sea

“Forbidden Road” from Better Man

“Winter Coat” from Blitz

“Compress/Repress” from Challengers

“Never Too Late” from Elton John: Never Too Late

“El Mal” from Emilia Pérez

“Mi Camino” from Emilia Pérez

“Sick in the Head” from Kneecap

“Beyond” from Moana 2

“Tell Me It’s You” from Mufasa: The Lion King

“Piece by Piece” from Piece by Piece

“Like a Bird” from Sing Sing

“The Journey” from The Six Triple Eight

“Out of Oklahoma” from Twisters

“Kiss the Sky” from The Wild Robot

“Harper and Will Go West” from Will & Harper

ANIMATED SHORT FILM

Au Revoir Mon Monde

A Bear Named Wojtek

Beautiful Men

Bottle George

A Crab in the Pool

In the Shadow of the Cypress

Magic Candies

Maybe Elephants

Me

Origami

Percebes

The 21

Wander to Wonder

The Wild-Tempered Clavier

Yuck!

LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM

Anuja

Clodagh

The Compatriot

Crust

Dovecote

Edge of Space

The Ice Cream Man

I’m Not a Robot

The Last Ranger

A Lien

The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent

The Masterpiece

An Orange from Jaffa

Paris 70

Room Taken

SOUND

Alien: Romulus

Blitz

A Complete Unknown

Deadpool & Wolverine

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Gladiator II

Joker: Folie à Deux

Wicked

The Wild Robot

VISUAL EFFECTS

Alien: Romulus

Better Man

Civil War

Deadpool & Wolverine

Dune: Part Two

Gladiator II

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Mufasa: The Lion King

Twisters

Wicked