Oscars 2025: Scarlett Johansson, Penelope Cruz among presenters at 97th Academy Awards. Details here

The 97th Academy Awards will feature presenters like Scarlett Johansson, Penelope Cruz, and host Conan O'Brien. The ceremony, hosted by Conan O'Brien, promises to be an exciting event for Hollywood and film enthusiasts worldwide. The event will be held on 2nd March 2025 and broadcast on ABC and Hulu.

The Academy has announced that Scarlett Johansson, Penelope Cruz, and Halle Berry will be among those presenting awards this year.

Notable Presenters

In addition to Johansson, Cruz, and Berry, other presenters include Elle Fanning, Whoopi Goldberg, John Lithgow, Amy Poehler, June Squibb, and Bowen Yang. The tradition of having the previous year's winners present the awards will continue, with 2024 Oscars winners Emma Stone, Cillian Murphy, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, and Robert Downey Jr. scheduled to hand out the accolades for Best Actor, Actress, Supporting Actor, and Supporting Actress.

Last year, Cillian Murphy was honoured with the Best Actor award for his performance in 'Oppenheimer', while Emma Stone received the Best Actress award for 'Poor Things'.

Tribute to Bravery Amidst Wildfires

The Academy Awards ceremony will also include a special tribute to those who valiantly fought against the devastating Los Angeles wildfires that occurred last year. The wildfires had a significant impact, causing loss of life and extensive property damage and also led to the extension of voting periods for the awards.

Rumours of Performances by 'Wicked' Stars

There have been rumours circulating about potential performances by 'Wicked' stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo at the Oscars. However, both artists have denied any confirmation of such performances.

Grande expressed enthusiasm for the opportunity, stating, "Yeah, I don’t know either. It would be really fun. We will have our thermoses, our pink and green thermoses, filled with tea. Hers will probably be rose, and an English breakfast mixed together or something like that. In case, we’ll be ready, but I know nothing." Meanwhile, Erivo commented, "I don’t know where this has come from."

Grande's Dedication to 'Wicked'

Ariana Grande has previously spoken about the meticulous effort put into 'Wicked', mentioning, "Every single person involved led with that same intentionality and thoughtfulness. And nothing wasn’t thought of. Every page in the books that are on the table that you don’t even get to see opened, they’re written about Ozian history. And the journals next to our beds are filled with scribbles. It’s a real world when we all care as much as everyone else. And we all walk into the space with the awareness that everyone feels this same responsibility. I’m not alone in that."