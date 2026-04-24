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OTT releases this week (April 20-27): 24, Marty Supreme, Stranger Things: Tales from '85 and more

OTT releases this week (April 20-27): 24, Marty Supreme, Stranger Things: Tales from '85 and more

Short version: your weekend is sorted. Here's everything new on OTT this week

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Apr 24, 2026 9:00 AM IST
OTT releases this week (April 20-27): 24, Marty Supreme, Stranger Things: Tales from '85 and moreHere's the full list of what's dropping on OTT between April 20–27.

No more scrolling endlessly, wondering what to watch. We did it for you. This weekend's OTT lineup is lowkey stacked — a thriller that will have you hooked and booked, a documentary on a real-life gangster, a Safdie brothers film about the world's most obsessive ping-pong player, and yes... Stranger Things made a comeback. Well, sort of. 

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Short version: your weekend is sorted. Here's everything new on OTT this week

24

Directed by Abhinay Deo and Nitya Mehra, the series focuses on an anti-terrorist unit agent, Jai Singh Rathod, who has 24 hours to save India from a major terrorist attack. The Indian adaptation features Anil Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, Neil Bhoopalam and Anita Raj in significant roles. 

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Release date​​​​​​: April 24

Lawrence of Punjab

The documentary focuses on the rise of Lawrence Bishnoi as a gangster and the expansion of organised crime in northern India. 

Where to watch: Zee5

Release date: April 27

Stranger Things: Tales from '85

Developed by Eric Gobles, this animated series is set in the winter of 1985 in Hawkins, Indiana. The series focuses on Eleven and her friends, who unravel a paranormal mystery that has terrorised their town.  

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Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: April 23

Marty Supreme

Directed by Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme is a sports comedy-drama film focusing on Marty Mauser and his quest to become the world champion of ping-pong. Besides Timothee Chalamet, the film stars Gwyneth Paltrow, Odessa A'zion, Kevin O'Leary and Abel Ferrara in pivotal roles. 

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video (rent) and JioHotstar

Release date: April 24

Apex

Directed by Baltasar Kormakur, the survival action thriller focuses on a grieving woman who seeks solace in the wilderness only to find herself stuck in a deadly cat-and-mouse game with a serial killer. 

Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: April 24

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Greenland 2: Migration

A sequel to the 2020 film Greenland, the film focuses on the surviving Garrity family who must leave their bunker and embark on a perilous journey across the frozen wasteland of Europe to find a new home. The film stars Gerard Butler, Morena Baccarin, Roman Griffin Davis, and Tommie Earl Jenkins in key roles. 

Where to watch: Lionsgate Play and Amazon Prime Video (rent)

Release date: April 24

Supernova Strikers: Genesis

This is a live influencer boxing event which features celebrity boxing matches — including Gala Montes vs Alana Flores — and musical performances from artists like Carin Leon and Ozuna. 

Where to watch: Netflix 

Release date: April 26 

If Wishes Could Kill

The K-Drama focuses on 5 high school friends who get a death threat from a mysterious wish-granting app. As they struggle to save themselves, they uncover disturbing truths that connect the app to the sudden death of a classmate. 

Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: April 24 

Published on: Apr 24, 2026 9:00 AM IST
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