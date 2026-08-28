OTT releases this week (August 24-30): 'Michael', 'Bandar', 'The Last Salute: A Love Letter to MiG-21' and more to watch this weekend

Michael brings the life and legacy of pop icon Michael Jackson to the screen, with Jaafar Jackson portraying the legendary singer. The biographical drama explores Jackson's extraordinary rise to global fame, his music and performances, while also looking at the personal struggles behind his larger-than-life public image. For fans of the King of Pop, the film offers a closer look at one of music's most influential figures.

Release Date: August 29, 2026

Platform: JioHotstar

Bandar

Anurag Kashyap's Bandar stars Bobby Deol and Sanya Malhotra in a dark and intense drama that explores the consequences of an accusation and the power of public perception. The story follows a television actor whose life is thrown into turmoil after a serious allegation, examining media scrutiny, social judgment and the emotional impact of being tried in the court of public opinion.

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Release Date: August 28, 2026

Platform: ZEE5

The Last Salute: A Love Letter to MiG-21

The Last Salute: A Love Letter to MiG-21 pays tribute to India's iconic MiG-21 fighter aircraft and its long association with the Indian Air Force. The documentary looks back at the aircraft's remarkable service history, the pilots who flew it and the emotional connection it developed over decades. It serves as a farewell to one of India's most recognisable military aircraft.

Release Date: August 26, 2026

Platform: Netflix

Alpha

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari headline Alpha, a high-octane action thriller from YRF's expanding spy universe. The film follows two women operating as highly trained agents, taking on a dangerous mission that puts their skills and loyalties to the test. With action, espionage and a strong female-led storyline at its core, Alpha is among the most talked-about titles reportedly heading to OTT this week.

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Release Date: August 28, 2026

Platform: Netflix

Chumbak

Chumbak is a multi-generational comedy-drama that brings together different personalities and family dynamics under one roof. Starring Sumeet Vyas, Neena Gupta, Deven Bhojani and Amyra Dastur, the film explores relationships, everyday conflicts and the chaos that emerges when people from different generations try to navigate life together.

Release Date: August 28, 2026

Platform: Netflix

Babita Singh Reporting

Nimisha Sajayan and Barun Sobti headline Babita Singh Reporting, an investigative thriller centred on a police officer who is drawn into a complex case after the murder of someone close to her. As she begins investigating, she uncovers hidden connections and secrets that take the case far beyond what she initially expected.

Release Date: August 28, 2026

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

The Whisper Man

The Whisper Man is a dark mystery thriller starring Robert De Niro and Michelle Monaghan. The story follows a writer whose young son is abducted, forcing him to confront a terrifying connection to a serial killer from the past. As the search intensifies, buried secrets and a sinister criminal history begin to emerge.

Release Date: August 28, 2026

Platform: Netflix

Four Hands, Two Sonatas

Four Hands, Two Sonatas is an emotional drama centred on two sisters whose lives are shaped by their shared passion for music. As they navigate personal struggles, family expectations and their individual ambitions, the film explores their complicated bond, artistic dreams and the choices that ultimately define their relationship.

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Release Date: August 29, 2026

Platform: Netflix

I, Nobody

I, Nobody is a Malayalam thriller that follows an ordinary man whose life takes an unexpected turn after he becomes entangled in a dangerous situation. As the mystery deepens, he is forced to confront secrets and circumstances beyond his control, turning his seemingly normal life into a tense fight for survival.

Release Date: August 25, 2026

Platform: JioHotstar