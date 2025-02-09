OTT releases this week: Here’s a look at the latest releases to watch on Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix

OTT platforms are buzzing with fresh content this week, delivering a mix of thrilling dramas, intense action, and insightful documentaries. From political conspiracies and emotional family sagas to gripping crime thrillers, there’s something for every viewer on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Zee5, and SonyLIV. Here’s a look at the most anticipated releases across Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi cinema.

Varun Dhawan’s Baby John, an action-packed thriller, is now available for rental on Prime Video. Directed by Siva, the film features Keerthy Suresh, Jackie Shroff and Wamiqa Gabbi. The story follows a police officer haunted by his dark past, determined to seek justice for his family. A wider digital release is expected soon.

Sanya Malhotra stars in Mrs, a powerful drama directed by Aarti Kadav, streaming on Zee5 from February 7. The film explores Richa’s journey of self-discovery as she struggles to reclaim her voice post-marriage. Kanwaljit Singh and Nishant Dahiya join the cast in this deeply moving tale.

Ram Charan and Kiara Advani’s Telugu political thriller Game Changer landed on Amazon Prime Video on February 7. Directed by Shankar, the high-energy action film dives into political intrigue, with plenty of drama to keep viewers on edge.

On Netflix, Daaku Maharaaj promises relentless action, led by Nandamuri Balakrishna. Directed by Bobby Kolli, the film features Shraddha Srinath, Pragya Jaiswal, Bobby Deol and Shine Tom Chacko, offering a gripping narrative packed with intense drama.

SonyLIV’s Rekhachithram is a crime thriller that gained significant attention during its theatrical release. Streaming since February 5, it’s a must-watch for those who love suspense and unpredictable twists. Meanwhile, Sooraj Barjatya’s Bada Naam Karenge on SonyLIV offers a heartwarming exploration of arranged marriage, starring Ritik Ghanshani and Ayesha Kaduskar.

Cricket fans can relive the iconic rivalry between India and Pakistan in The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan, a Netflix documentary featuring insights from legends like Virender Sehwag, Shoaib Akhtar, and Sourav Ganguly.

On Prime Video, Boman Irani makes his directorial debut with The Mehta Boys, a drama about a Mumbai architect’s struggles with career and family. Meanwhile, Unni Mukundan’s Marco streams on SonyLIV after a successful box-office run in Kerala.

For lighthearted entertainment, Dhoom Dhaam (Netflix) and Emakku Thozhil (Sun NXT) offer romantic tales with elements of humor and drama. Fans of emotional narratives can turn to Swargam on Manorama MAX, a family-centric story celebrating love and spiritual well-being.

Disney+Hotstar’s Kobali presents a gripping faction drama set in Rayalaseema, while the animated superhero series Invincible returns for its third season on Prime Video, dropping the first three episodes together, followed by weekly releases.