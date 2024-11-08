'Our beautiful blessing is coming soon': Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul to welcome their first child in 2025

Actor Athiya Shetty, daughter of Bollywood star Suniel Shetty, and cricketer KL Rahul, who got married in January 2023, announced they are expecting their first child.

Athiya and KL Rahul shared their joyful news with fans through a heartfelt Instagram post. The post featured a simple design with an evil eye symbol, golden stars, and the message, "Our beautiful blessing is coming soon. 2025," along with tiny footprints. Signed "Athiya & Rahul," the announcement was filled with warmth and excitement, receiving an outpouring of love and congratulations from fans and well-wishers.

The news has received a lot of attention from the couple's friends in the industry, who filled the comments section with congratulatory messages.

Newly married Sonakshi Sinha commented on Athiya's post saying, "Omg omg omg sooooo happy," along with heart emojis. Athiya's brother, Ahan Shetty, also expressed his joy with a teary-eyed emoji.

Actors Vaani Kapoor, Esha Gupta, Shibani Akhtar, and Rhea Kapoor also congratulated the couple. Bride-to-be Shobita Dhulipala, Maheep Kapoor, and Shanaya Kapoor, the daughter of Sanjay Kapoor, also shared their best wishes for the couple. The announcement came just three days after Athiya Shetty’s birthday.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul’s relationship began in February 2019, after meeting through a mutual friend. They kept their romance private for a long time, but fans started to speculate when designer Vikram Phadnis teased Athiya about it on social media. Their first public display of affection was in December 2019, when they posted a cozy picture from their New Year’s celebration in Thailand.

Since then, they have shared moments together, especially on birthdays. In 2021, Rahul made their relationship official with a sweet Instagram post. Despite their online affection, they kept their relationship details private, with Suniel Shetty respecting his daughter's privacy.