‘Panchayat’ season 2 releases on Amazon Prime Video, gets a thumbs up on social media

Season two of the TVF-created web series Panchayat was released on Amazon Prime Video earlier this week. The series was supposed to be released on May 20 but got released two days earlier on May 18 due to its leak on the Internet.

Soon after the series released on Amazon Prime Video, netizens were quick to share their two cents about how they liked the series.

While some hailed TVF for creating amazing content and backed actors for their performances in the series, others shared memes and also asked whether there could be a season three of their favourite show.

Film critic Rohit Jaiswal gave the show a four-star rating and wrote, “Panchayat Season 2 is beautiful, successfully carries the simplicity of its previous part, its not about story but moments that make this web series a MUST WATCH…”

"Simply Excellent" #PanchayatSeason2 is beautiful, successfully carries the simplicity of its previous part, its not about story but moments that makes this web series a MUST WATCH…

Here are some other reactions to the latest TVF series that released on Amazon Prime on May 18

About 'Panchayat Season 2'

Season 2 of the web series focuses on Abhishek Tripathi, an engineering graduate who joins the Phulera Panchayat office as a secretary due to lack of better job offers. Tripathi gets stuck with villagers and a difficult lifestyle. His only motivation to stay at his job to get out of there as soon as possible, for which he even prepares for CAT.

Besides Jitendra Kumar, the series features Raghuvir Yadav, Chandan Roy, Neena Gupta and Faisal Malik in significant roles.