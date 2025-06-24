The much-awaited Panchayat season 4 released on Amazon Prime Video on June 24 early morning. Soon after the show released on OTT, fans and viewers were quick to share their takes regarding the Jitendra Kumar-led comedy drama web series.

The show garnered mixed responses from social media users, with some backing the actors for stellar performances and others saying that the feel of the previous seasons was missing this time.

They also said that the flavour of this season was politics and that comedy was lacking.

"This time, Phulera feels more politics than comedy but still you will get good time. The best thing is the makers are not scared to go forward in the storyline. My rating is three-and-a-half. Panchayat 5 will be more fun," a user wrote.

Just Binge Watch #panchayatseason4 This time Fulera feels more politics than comedy but Still You will get good time .The best things is of the markers are not scared to going forward in the Storyline. My rating is ⭐⭐⭐💫 3.5/5 #Panchayat5 will more fun. #PanchayatOnPrime — Siddharth Dev Tiwari ✿ (@18Sidtiwari) June 24, 2025

A user wrote: "Compared to previous three seasons...it's weak... But still miles apart than other shows.... Entire season was s set up for upcoming season.... Hope next time the dont drag the story like in this season and keep the theme of light hearted comedy intact."

Hope next time the dont drag the story like in this season and keep the theme of light hearted comedy intact — Christopher (@Soldier2201) June 24, 2025

Another user commented: "Panchayat season 4 felt like parody to iconic season 2 and season 3, Vo comedy level match nahi hua, vo chappal wala episode, phir vo gazab beizzati wala episode, aise moment season 4 me totally missing hai (sic)."

#panchayatseason4 felt like parody to iconic Season 2 and Season 3, Vo comedy level match nahi hua, vo chappal wala episode, phir vo gazab beizzati wala episode, aise moment season 4 me totally missing hai 🙊🙊 — Moviefeed Hindi (@John93032916) June 24, 2025

A user said that Jitendra Kumar and Chandan Roy nailed it in their roles as Sachiv Ji and Vikas, respectively. "Finally....the waiting is over.... #panchayatseason4 is here on #PanchayatOnPrime .and this is nothing but the sukoon to the eyes and ears ...love the series...and abhsek sirrr hits different from vikas. #PanchayatS4 #panchayat4 #Amazonprime," the user wrote.

Finally....the waiting is over.... #panchayatseason4 is here on #PanchayatOnPrime .and this is nothing but the sukoon to the eyes and ears ...love the series...and abhsek sirrr hits different from vikas. #PanchayatS4 #panchayat4 #Amazonprime pic.twitter.com/aUvuHjflhU — सौरभ 🇮🇳 (@i_want_my_space) June 24, 2025

One fan backed Faisal Malik's portrayal of Prahlad Pandey in the show but acknowledged that the current season is not as good as previous seasons. "Panchayat season 3 peaks at 'Ashirvaad' (Episode 5). Not as good as previous seasons. Politics is the major plot, can't help but compare with previous seasons. Faisal Malik is always a treat to watch (sic)," the fan stated.

Panchayat Season 4 peaks at "Ashirvaad" (Episode 5). Not as good as previous seasons. Politics is the major plot, can't help but compare with previous seasons. @malikfeb is always a treat to watch ❤️#Panchayat #panchayatseason4 streaming now on @PrimeVideoIN — Anekanth Bahubali | ಅನೇಕಾಂತ ಬಾಹುಬಲಿ (@AnekanthB) June 24, 2025

My Rating :- 3.75/5 🌟 pic.twitter.com/LFB8OqLHOT — 💤𝑺𝒂𝒏𝒋𝒂𝒚💤 (@SRKzSanjay) June 23, 2025

A user had a radical suggestion for the makers of the show.

The user commented: "Panchayat season 4 is a step up but feels stretched with less humor. The love angle adds charm but lacks depth. Prahlad's role shows promise and Pradhan's arc could be key next season. A tighter screenplay is needed else dragging it further may do more harm than good."

#panchayatseason4 is a step up but feels stretched with less humor. The love angle adds charm but lacks depth. Prahlad’s role shows promise & Pradhan’s arc could be key next season. A tighter screenplay is needed else dragging it further may do more harm than good.#Review #Prime — Vaibhav Bhardwaj (@Vbhardwaj08) June 24, 2025

Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, Panchayat focuses on an engineering graduate who joins as a panchayat secretary in Phulera, a remote village in Uttar Pradesh. Season 4 of the series focuses on the fight between Manju Devi and her rival Kranti while also depicting the chemistry between Sachiv Ji aka Abhishek and Rinki.

Besides Jitendra Kumar, the show features Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Faisal Malik, Sunita Rajwar, Chandan Roy, Sanvikaa, Durgesh Kumar, Ashok Pathak and Pankaj Jha.