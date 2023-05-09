Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha to get engaged in Delhi on May 13: Check details of the ceremony

Actress Parineeti Chopra and AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) MP Raghav Chadha’s affair is out in the open now. The soon-to-be-hitched couple were recently seen enjoying an IPL match together.



According to an India Today report, the couple is set to get engaged on May 13 in New Delhi. The engagement will take place in Central Delhi and it will start with ‘ardas’ or prayer. Only close friends and families of Parineeti and Raghav will attend the function, India Today quoted sources as saying.



The main engagement ceremony will start right after ardas which includes exchanging rings between the couple.



Lunch and dinner will be arranged in Central Delhi for all the guests, India Today quoted sources as saying.



As per an earlier report, Parineeti and Raghav's roka is done and their wedding might happen by the end of October this year.



"Parineeti and Raghav's roka is done. It was a family affair and they both are very happy. The duo is likely to get married by October-end of this year. Parineeti and Raghav are in no rush and they both have work commitments that they need to take care of before getting into the wedding festivities,” India Today quoted a source as saying.



Notably, Parineeti’s cousin sister Priyanka Chopra is expected to be in India around the same time for the Jio MAMI Film Festival. Parineeti’s wedding is likely to coincide with her sister’s visit to India.



The couple were recently spotted watching the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Mumbai Indians (MI) at the IS Bindra Stadium.

