Pathaan producers have not received censor certification from CBFC as of yet 

Producers of the Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Pathaan, Yash Raj Films, are yet to receive any censor certificate or any similar communication from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). An insider told India Today that any correction that could happen in the film will only be discussed once Yash Raj Films gets the document.

The insider said, “Social media can’t be trusted. YRF is yet to receive the censor certificate from the board. Whatever correction that might happen on the film will only be discussed once YRF receives the document in their hand.”

This comes amid talks of an alleged CBFC certification of the upcoming Shah Rukh Khan film that is doing the rounds on social media. As per this certification, the board has asked the makers to remove certain shots and moves of Deepika Padukone. Makers have also been recommended to change Mrs. Bharatmata to Hamari Bharatmata.

The Siddharth Anand directorial is in the midst of protests and controversies over the party number Besharam Rang and the orange bikini worn by Padukone. Gujarat unit of the Hindu group Bajrang Dal vandalised a mall in Ahmedabad given the promotions of Pathaan and also tore down the movie’s posters.

Bajrang Dal also warned the theatre management to not release Pathaan in theatres. Hindu Jagran Manch raised slogans against the film at INOX Theatres in Indore. They submitted a memorandum to the management of INOX Theatre regarding the non-release of the film.

Apart from this, the Child Welfare Commission (CWC) in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich has sought the removal of certain clips from the song in its letter to the state DGP. The CWC wrote in his letter the song and some of its clippings may have an “adverse impact on the psyche of adolescents”. It added that minors cannot be stopped from watching those obscene scenes.

The latest offering from the stables of Yash Raj Films will release in theatres on January 25 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Pathaan stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Ashutosh Rana, and Dimple Kapadia in significant roles. The film also reportedly features Salman Khan in a cameo role.

