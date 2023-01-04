Pathaan controversy: Child commission orders UP DGP to remove 'Besharam Rang' clips from social media

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Pathaan’s song Besharam Rang is in the middle of another controversy as the Child Welfare Commission (CWC) in Bahraich has urged Uttar Pradesh DGP to get clips of the song removed from social media. The CWC said in its letter that the song and clippings may have an “adverse impact on the psyche of adolescents.”

The letter stated smartphones were given to teenagers for all round development and they cannot be stopped from watching easily available content online. The letter further said it is necessary that obscene content should be removed from social media platforms.

This comes after the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), in December, advised the makers to make some changes to the film including songs, and send a revised version.

CBFC chairperson Prasoon Joshi said, “CBFC is always committed to finding the right balance between creative expression and sensibility of the audience and believes that we can always find a solution through meaningful dialogue between all stakeholders.”

The song was released on December 12 and received mixed responses. While ardent fans appreciated the lead pair’s chemistry, Madhya Pradesh home minister Dr Narottam Mishra objected to the use of saffron clothes.

Mishra said the film contains objectionable scenes and threatened to ban it in MP if those shots are not replaced. He added that the costumes and scenes should either be corrected or deleted.

Meanwhile, Pathaan’s trailer is all set to release on January 10. The Yash Raj Films-backed project features Shah Rukh Khan as a RAW agent. It is the first film with Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham working together. The Siddharth Anand directorial will release in theatres on January 25 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

