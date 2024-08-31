‘Please don’t destroy the Malayalam industry’: Mohanlal breaks silence; welcomes Hema Committee report

Speaking on the Hema Committee report for the first time, veteran actor Mohanlal on August 31 said that he is not part of the “power group” mentioned in the report and the entire Malayalam industry should be held accountable not just AMMA.

Mohanlal quit as president of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA) earlier this month. He urged everyone to not “destroy the industry.”

“We request you not to put all the focus on AMMA. Investigation is going on. Please don’t destroy the industry,” Mohanlal said as reported by ANI. It was the first time that Mohanlal, former president of AMMA, was addressing the media following the release of the expert panel report.

The actor welcomed the Hema Committee report and said it was the right decision by the government to release that report. “AMMA cannot answer all the questions. These questions should be asked from everyone. This is a very hardworking industry. Many people are involved in it. But everyone cannot be blamed for this. Those responsible will be punished, investigation is going on,” he said.

He said all people in the industry should speak. “AMMA alone should not be crucified. A lot of organisations are involved. But only we are facing the questions,” Mohanlal added.

Mohanlal said he was not part of any power group in the Malayalam film industry and he has no knowledge of the existence of any such group in the sector. He said Malayalam cinema is a huge industry where thousands of people work and the actor's association AMMA (Association of Malayalam Movie Artists) could not address issues that cropped up there.

The report has shed light on the persistent sexual harassment faced by women in Malayalam cinema, leading to a public outcry and demands for accountability.

On August 27, the 17-member executive committee of the Association of Malayalam Movies Artistes (AMMA), including its president and superstar actor Mohanlal, resigned from their posts.

The statement from the association read, “We are hopeful that AMMA will have a new leadership capable of renewing and strengthening the association. Thanks to everyone for criticising and correcting.”

The association also informed everyone that a general body meeting will be called within two months to select the new governing body.

The Justice Hema Committee was constituted by the Kerala government after the 2017 actress assault case and its report revealed instances of harassment and exploitation of women in the Malayalam cinema industry.

Amid allegations of sexual harassment and exploitation cropping up against several actors and directors, the state government on August 25 announced the establishment of a seven-member special investigation team (SIT) to investigate all the charges.