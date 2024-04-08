'Pushpa 2' teaser Twitter review: 'One more national award for Bunny,' say Allu Arjun fans

'Pushpa 2: The Rise' Twitter reactions: Allu Arjun fans, moviegoers assemble! The much-awaited teaser of the Telugu superstar's upcoming film Pushpa 2 or Pushpa 2: The Rule has been released today on the occasion of the actor's 42nd birthday. Overpowered by grandeur and scale, the teaser features Allu Arjun in the getup of a Hindu goddess offering prayers at a Jaathara or Sammakka Saralamma Jaathara. Jaathara or Sammakka Saralamma Jaathara is a festival celebrated in Telangana each year to honour Hindu tribal goddesses.

Though the teaser does not have dialogues, the powerful background music by Devi Sri Prasad does the talking. Soon after the almost one-minute-long teaser came out, Allu Arjun fans shared their take on X (formerly Twitter). One of them said that Pushpa 2 could add another National Award to Allu Arjun's list of awards.

"One more national award for Bunny this time. Pushpa 2: The Rule teaser is just terrific. All Hail Allu Arjun, All Hail Sukku (sic)," a fan said. Another fan of the Telugu superstar said, "Gonna be first 1000 crore movie for Allu Arjun. Witness the real mass (sic)."

A moviegoer said that the teaser is looking impressive in technical aspects and aesthetics.

The user said: "#Pushpa2Teaser. Which hero can do such a get-up in Telugu films? Allu Arjun comes up with another sensational get-up of a goddess offering prayers lo Gangamma Thalli. Great in technical aspects and aesthetics! It’s intriguing as well. We got a glimpse of Gangamma Thalli Jathara in “Eey Bidda “ song from #Pushpa1 too. Looking forward for the film release on 15th August!!

Another user said that with Pushpa 2, the Telugu superstar is all set to become a household name in India all over again.

"Pushpa 2: The Rule teaser is the 'Daddy' of all the glimpses and Allu Arjun is going to be a household name in India once again. God level glimpse. Pan India box office, be scared, be very very scared (sic)," the user said. Another user said that Pushpa 2: The Rule has the potential to be the biggest blockbuster of the year. "Bro goosebumps. Real pan-India superstar (sic)," yet another moviegoer said.

About Pushpa 2

Directed by Sukumar, the film features Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Anusuya Bharadwaj and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. It is the second instalment in the Pushpa series of films and is a sequel to the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise.

The film is scheduled to release in theatres on August 15 in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam this year. The post-theatrical rights of the film have been acquired by Netflix.