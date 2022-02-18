‘Bestseller’, ‘Mithya’ among OTT movies, shows releasing on Feb 18

Here’s some good news for movie enthusiasts. Movies such as the sequel to the popular 1974 film The Texas Chainsaw Massacre -- Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Pranav Mohanlal-starrer Hridayam, Unni Mukundan-starrer Meppadiyan, Vishal and Arya-starrer Enemy and Soumyajit Majumdar directorial Homecoming are all set to release across various OTT platforms. Series like The Marvellous Mrs Maisel Season 4, Bestseller, Vilangu, Magpie Murders, Mithya and Space Force: Season 2 have also released today across various streaming portals.



List of shows, movies releasing on February 18



Bestseller



The psychological thriller series captures the story of a novelist Tahir Wair (played by Arjan Bajwa). Wazir is desperate to make his next novel a bestseller. He gets his inspiration from the story of a budding writer (played by Shruti Haasan). The show also features Mithun Chakraborty, Sonalee Kulkarni and Gauahar Khan. This show is available on Amazon Prime Video.



Texas Chainsaw Massacre



This movie is the sequel of the 1974 slasher film The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. In this film, Leatherface returns to terrorise a group of idealistic youngsters who accidently disrupt his guarded world in a remote Texas town. You can view this movie on Netflix.



Mithya



The show revolves around the rivalry between Juhi Adhikari, a college professor (played by Huma Qureshi) and her student Rhea Rajguru (played by Avantika Dasani). Adhikari accused Rajguru of plagiarism in an academic research paper. Twists and turns unfold when Adhikari and Rajguru become the prime suspects in a murder case. This show can be watched on Zee5.



Enemy



The Anand Shankar directed thriller flick features two friends turned foes Rajiv and Chozhan (played by Vishal and Arya) who were rigorously trained by an ex-CBI officer (played by Prakash Raj), from a young age. The movie can be viewed on SonyLIV.



Homecoming



The Soumyajit Majumdar-directed musical drama movie charts a group of old friends who reunite during Durga Puja in their former meeting spot in Kolkata. This former meeting spot is a theatre about to be converted to a 5-star heritage hotel. The movie is available on SonyLIV.



Hridayam



The Pranav Mohanlal-starrer Hridayam, available on Disney+Hotstar features the journey of a young engineering student Arun Neelakandan (played by Pranav Mohanlal). This film showcases Arun’s experiences at love, college days, life and how these experiences shape him as an individual.



Space Force: Season 2



The show charts the challenges faced by General Naird and his crew under a new administration. They only have four months to prove that Space Force is worth keeping around while dealing with their interpersonal conflicts. The show is available on Netflix.



Meppadiyan



The film stars Unni Mukundan as a soft-spoken and highly skilled car mechanic. One fine day, an alcoholic man (played by Saiju Kurup) forces Mukundan’s character to agree to a lucrative real estate deal. Things don’t turn go as planned and the car mechanic falls into a trap. The film then progresses to show how the protagonist gets out of the trap. This film can be viewed on Amazon Prime Video.



The Marvellous Mrs Maisel Season 4



The fourth season of this period dramedy, based on the life of Miriam “Midge” Maisel (played by Rachel Brosnahan), is set in the 1960s. Maisel’s life takes a turn when her husband leaves her suddenly. After this, she decides to bring her latent talent of stand-up comedy to the fore and her life begins to change. The series can be viewed on Amazon Prime Video.



Also read: Netizens give Yami Gautam-starrer ‘A Thursday’ a thumbs-up

Also read: 'Gehraiyaan', 'Badhaai Do' among shows, movies releasing on February 11