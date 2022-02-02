'Radhe Shyam', 'RRR', 'Jhund' to hit theatres in March

Much awaited projects like Prabhas and Pooja Hegde-starrer Radhe Shyam, Junior NTR and Ram Charan-starrer RRR and the Nagraj Manjule directorial Jhund are all set to hit the theatres in March this year. Nagraj Manjule and Amitabh Bachchan’s joint venture Jhund is set to release on March 4.



While Radhe Shyam will release on March 11, the SS Rajamouli's directorial venture RRR will release on March 25. Both RRR and Radhe Shyam are multilingual projects. Radhe Shyam will release in Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam.

All these films got delayed due to the coronavirus crisis and rising Omicron cases. Due to this, many states allowed theatres to operate at 50 per cent occupancy whereas others did not allow theatres to open at all.

Jhund is a biographical film based on the life of a soccer coach Vijay Barse. Barse is the founder of Slum Soccer – an organisation that aims to uplift underprivileged children using football. The film has been directed by Nagraj Popatrao Manjule, who became popular due to the superhit Marathi film Sairat which was later adapted into Dhadak.



Meanwhile, Radhe Shyam is a love story that features Bahubali fame Prabhas and Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo actor Pooja Hegde in lead roles. The much awaited Prabhas film also features Bhagyashree, Jagapathi Babu, Krishnam Raju, Murli Sharma, Priyadarshi and Sachin Khedekar in significant roles. The film has been produced on a humongous budget by UV Creations and T-Series Films.



The Rajamouli directorial RRR, on the other hand, charts the formative years of Komaram Bheem (played by Junior NTR) and Alluri Seetharamaraju (Ram Charan) and is set in 1920s. The film also features actors like Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, Olivia Morris and Ray Stevenson.

Also read: 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' sixth-highest grossing movie with $1.69 bn globally

Also read: Oscars 2022: Jai Bhim, Marakkar among 276 films in race for Best Feature Film

Also read: AAP faces flak for tweet announcing Bhagwant Mann as Punjab CM candidate