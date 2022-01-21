Oscars 2022: Jai Bhim, Marakkar among 276 films in race for Best Feature Film

South Indian film industry is ruling the roost when it comes to Indian cinema as Suriya’s social drama Jai Bhim and Mohanlal’s period drama Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham have been shortlisted for the Best Feature Film at the Oscars 2022. Jai Bhim and Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham are the only Indian films to be chosen from among the 276 films that have shortlisted globally.



The official Oscars YouTube channel also posted a 12 minute 47 second-long scene from the Suriya-starrer social drama. The Oscar nomination voting will begin on Thursday and the final nominations list will be announced on February 8. Award ceremony is scheduled to take place on March 27 in Hollywood, US.





The Suriya-starrer covers injustice and police brutality meted out on the Irular tribe members. The film has been directed by TJ Gnanavel and also features Lijomol Jose, Prakash Raj, Rajisha Vijayan, Rao Ramesh and Manikandan in significant roles apart from Suriya. Jai Bhim released on Amazon Prime Video on November 2 in over 240 countries.



Mohanlal’s Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, on the other hand, is directed by Priyadarshan and has collected three National Awards. The film is set in the 16th century in Calicut and based on the admiral of the fleet of Zamorin Kunjali Marakkar. Besides Mohanlal, the film also features Manju Warrier, Keerthy Suresh, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Arjun Sarja, Suniel Shetty and Siddique in pivotal roles.



