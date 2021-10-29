Rajinikanth undergoes heart surgery, likely be discharged in next few days

Superstar Rajinikanth successfully underwent carotid artery revascularisation on Friday, confirmed Kauvery Hospital in Chennai. The Dadasaheb Phalke Award recipient had been admitted to Kauvery Hospital on Thursday. The superstar is likely to be discharged after a few days.

The hospital has stated that Rajinikanth was admitted following an episode of giddiness. He was thoroughly evaluated by the expert panel of doctors and was advised to undergo carotid artery revascularisation, noted Kauvery Hospital in an official statement.

"Procedure was performed successfully today. He is likely to be discharged from the hospital after few days," read the statement.

Rajinikanth had reached the hospital at 4.30 pm on Thursday. His daughter Aishwarya and brother-in-law Ravichandran were with him at the hospital.

The 70-year-old actor was in Delhi days ago to receive the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award. While in the National Capital, he also visited President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Rajinikanth's next release is Annaatthe which will hit the screens on November 4. The film has been directed by Siruthai Siva and produced by Sun Pictures.

Earlier in December 2020, Rajinikanth had been admitted to Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad after experiencing exhaustion and fluctuation in his blood pressure. The actor recovered quickly was discharged within two days of admission. A few days later, the superstar had announced that he will not be starting his own political party which he had planned to launch ahead of Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections of 2021.

