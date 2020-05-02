After Doordarshan, Ramayan will air on Star Plus now: Check date, time, when to watch

After Ramayana was over on Doordarshan, the channel aired Uttar Ramayana which is also about to end. But the show's fans don't need to be disappointed as Ramanand Sagar's Ramayana will air on Star Plus from May 4. The show will air at 09:30 pm.

Ramayana garnered unprecedented popularity in its re-run during the coronavirus lockdown as the mythological show is number 1 in terms of TRP during Ram- Ravana battle and Ram returning to Ayodhya episodes. DD took to Twitter to announce that the show became the most-watched entertainment show with 7.7 crore viewers on April 16.

Rebroadcast of #Ramayana on #Doordarshan smashes viewership records worldwide, the show becomes most watched entertainment show in the world with 7.7 crore viewers on 16th of April pic.twitter.com/edmfMGMDj9 DD India (@DDIndialive) April 30, 2020

The latest episode of Uttar Ramayana shows Ram's sons Luv and Kush capturing the Ashvamedha Yagya horse and challenging Lord Rama for a battle after defeating Shatrughna.

Also read: Blockbuster! Ramayana scripts history with highest viewership on single day - 7.7 crore

This classic show by Ramanand Sagar features Arun Govil as Ram, Sunil Lahri as Laxman, Deepika Chikhalia as Sita, Arvind Trivedi as Ravana, and the Late Dara Singh as Hanuman. The show originally aired from January 25 to July 31 in 1988. Aired more than 3 decades ago, the show, along with other shows such as Mahabharat, Byomkesh Bakshi, and Buniyaad was re-run from March 28 on public demand.

After Uttar Ramayana comes to an end, DD is all set to air the Ramanand Sagar-directed Shri Krishna from May 3. In this show, Sarvadaman D portrays the role of adult Shri Krishna whereas Swapnil Joshi is seen in the character of teenage Shri Krishna.

Also read: After Ramayana and Mahabharata, Doordarshan to telecast Ramanand Sagar's Shri Krishna

Also read: Shri Krishna on Doordarshan: Check show timings, when and where to watch