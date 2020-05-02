Shri Krishna on Doordarshan: Check show timings, when and where to watch

After Ramayana and Mahabharata, Ramanand Sagar's mythological show Shri Krishna is all set to make a comeback on Doordarshan. The decision to retelecast Shri Krishna was taken after Ramayana and Mahabharata received massive viewership and became a rage on social media. Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar took to Twitter to announce that Shri Krishna will be re-telecast from May 3, 2020, every day at 09:00 pm. Javadekar wrote, "Watch the chronicles of Shri Krishna only on DD National from tomorrow, May 3, Sunday. Do watch. "

This show around Shri Krishna's life was originally telecast from 1993 to 1996 on Doordarshan's Metro channel (DD-2) but was moved to DD National in 1996. The 221-episode long show features several important events from Shri Krishna's life, from Lord Krishna lifting the Govardhan hill on his little finger to dancing on the head of the Kaliya Naag.

Three actors have portrayed Krishna's character during the show's span. Ashok Kumar essays the role of a young Krishna, whereas Swapnil Joshi is seen playing the role of Krishna in his teenage. Sarvadaman Banerjee portrayed the character of adult Krishna. This character made Sarvadaman Banerjee a household name and his craze was such that people used to perceive him as Lord Krishna and worship him. Apart from Ashok Kumar, Swapnil Joshi, and Sarvadaman Banerjee, the show also features actors like Pinky Parikh, Reshma Modi, Sheeba Chaddha, and Deepak Deulkar in significant roles.

Also read: After Ramayana and Mahabharata, Doordarshan to telecast Ramanand Sagar's Shri Krishna

Also read: Coronavirus India Live Updates: Lockdown 3.0! 223 new cases in Delhi in 24 hours; Maharashtra cases at 11,506

Also read: After Doordarshan, Ramayan will air on Star Plus now: Check date, time, when to watch