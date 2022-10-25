Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra releases on Disney+ Hotstar on this date

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra: Part One- Shiva will release on Disney+ Hotstar on November 4. Movie enthusiasts can watch the fantasy-adventure film from the comfort of their homes in languages like Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu.

Due to this, Brahmastra will be available on an OTT platform within less than two months of its theatrical release. Brahmastra released in theatres on September 9 in Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu. The Alia Bhatt film had a dream run at the box office as it minted Rs 256.39 crore domestically and Rs 400.82 crore globally in terms of gross collections.

Commenting on the film’s OTT release, Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji told entertainment news portal Bollywood Hungama, “Brahmastra is a grand celebration of our rich Indian culture, of our spirituality, and a product of where our unique history meets technology. With the OTT release on Disney+Hotstar, we will now be able to bring Brahmastra even closer to audiences across the globe, to be watched in the comfort of their homes with their friends and families.”

The film’s ticket prices were slashed twice – Rs 75 on National Cinema Day on September 23 and Rs 100 plus GST from September 26 to 29 due to Navratri.

Brahmastra is the first film of the Astraverse trilogy, a cinematic universe focusing on several supernatural weapons or astras. The film focuses on DJ Shiva (Ranbir Kapoor) who gets to know about astras, a group of individuals known as Brahmansh who wield these weapons and his role in the larger scheme of things. Besides Ranbir and Alia, the film features Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy in significant roles.

The film was released in theatres in 2D, 3D and IMAX 3D formats and was presented in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu by RRR director SS Rajamouli.

