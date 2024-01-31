Ranbir Kapoor's Animal logs 20.8 mn viewing hours on Netflix in opening weekend; trending on 1 in India, Maldives, UAE

Animal, superhit 2023 film featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in leading roles, has scored record viewership in its opening weekend on the streaming giant Netflix. Animal released on Netflix on January 26 this year as a post-theatrical release, eight weeks after it was released in theatres worldwide.

The movie, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, logged a whopping 20.8 million viewing hours from 6.2 million views within the first three days of its release on Netflix. Animal has now surpassed the viewership of Prabhas' Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire and Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan on the streaming platform, according to film trade portal Sacnilk.

Salaar logged 10.30 million viewing hours from 3.5 million views in its first 10 days. The commercial actioner, directed by Prashanth Neel, was made available only four weeks after its theatrical release.

Before this, Jawan was the most viewed post-theatrical Indian movie release on Netflix. Jawan, which featured Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay Sethupathi in key roles, logged around 15 million viewing hours in the first weekend.

Not only viewership, Animal has also set Netflix India's trending charts on fire. The film has been trending in the top 10 across 16 countries including at number 1 in India, Maldives, the UAE, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Qatar, and Mauritius.

Besides securing record viewership on Netflix, the film was an absolute rage at the box office. As of January 29, Animal made a total of Rs 553.87 crore in terms of India net collections and Rs 660 crore in terms of domestic gross box office earnings.

The film made a total of Rs 255 crore in its overseas collections during its lifetime run in theatres. Animal made a total of Rs 915 crore at the worldwide box office.

Produced by T-Series and Bhadrakali Pictures, Animal focuses on the emotionless son of a powerful industrialist who returns home after living abroad for years to exact revenge from those threatening his family and his father's life.

The movie has an IMDb rating of 6.5/10 and an audience score of 81 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes. The film features Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Triptii Dimri, Charu Shankar, Shakti Kapoor, Prem Chopra and Suresh Oberoi in prominent roles.

Also Watch: Animal, Sam Bahadur, Karma Calling & new Lokesh Kanagaraj flick: OTT releases to watch this week

Also Read: 'Your art form is big FALSE': 'Animal' makers hit out at Javed Akhtar for 'lick shoe' dig at film

Also Watch: How Bobby Deol transformed his body physique for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal'