Ranbir Kapoor's first poster of 'Shamshera' out; movie to release in 3 languages

Yash Raj Films’ production Shamshera will release in IMAX on July 22. The film starring superstar Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, and Vaani Kapoor will add to the other Hindi films that have been released in IMAX before are Dhoom: 3, Bahubali 2, Padmaavat, among others. Apart from Ranbir Kapoor Shamshera also stars Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in the lead.

"Introducing Shamshera – the fierce warrior & the saviour of his tribe. Experience it in @IMAX in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. Celebrate #Shamshera with #YRF50 only at a theatre near you on 22nd July,"

Yash Raj Films tweeted.

Introducing Shamshera – the fierce warrior & the saviour of his tribe. Experience it in @IMAX in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. Celebrate #Shamshera with #YRF50 only at a theatre near you on 22nd July. pic.twitter.com/QUzDQVckPv — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) June 20, 2022

Actress and Ranbir Kapoor's wife Alia Bhatt also shared the poster on her social media accounts account. “Now that’s a hot morning. I mean. Good morning," she wrote.



Shamshera is about the city of Kaza, where a warrior tribe is imprisoned, enslaved, and tortured by a ruthless authoritarian general Shudh Singh. It is the story of a man (Shamshera) who from being a slave, becomes a legend for his tribe, fighting relentlessly for his tribe's freedom and dignity.

Ranbir Kapoor who plays Shamshera will be seen in the role of a Hindi film hero for the first time in his Bollywood career. He will be seen on the big screen four years after his last hit Sanju. He is also gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Brahmastra. The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Garu, and Mouni Roy among others. and will hit theatres on September 9, 2022.



