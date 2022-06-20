'Skills gained by Agniveers make them eminently employable’: Anand Mahindra 

Mahindra Group chairperson and Padma awardee Anand Mahindra has said that he is deeply “saddened” by the violence around the Agnipath scheme for armed forces. He added that he believes the discipline and skills gained by Agniveers will make these youngsters “eminently employable” and that the Mahindra Group will recruit these young people.

He wrote, “Saddened by the violence around the Agneepath program. When the scheme was mooted last year I stated-and I repeat- the disciple and skills Agniveers gain will make them eminently employable. The Mahindra Group welcomes the opportunity to recruit such trained, capable young people.”

Saddened by the violence around the #Agneepath program. When the scheme was mooted last year I stated-& I repeat-the discipline & skills Agniveers gain will make them eminently employable. The Mahindra Group welcomes the opportunity to recruit such trained, capable young people — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 20, 2022

A Twitter user asked Mahindra about the post given to Agniveers at the Mahindra Group. Replying to this, the business tycoon said that there is large potential for employment of Agniveers in the corporate sector.

He wrote, “Large potential for employment of Agniveers in the corporate sector. With leadership, teamwork, and physical training, Agniveers provide market-ready professional solutions to industry, covering the full spectrum from operations to administration and supply chain management.”

Large potential for employment of Agniveers in the Corporate Sector. With leadership, teamwork & physical training, agniveers provide market-ready professional solutions to industry, covering the full spectrum from operations to administration & supply chain management https://t.co/iE5DtMAQvY — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 20, 2022

Meanwhile, Union Minister and former Army chief General (Retired) VK Singh slammed protestors for violence around the Agnipath scheme and said if they don’t like the new recruitment policy into the armed forces, they shouldn’t opt for it.

He was quoted as saying by news agency PTI, “Joining the Army is voluntary and not a compulsion. If any aspirant wants to join, he can join as per his will, we don’t conscript soldiers. But if you don’t like this recruitment scheme (Agnipath) then don’t come to (join). Who is asking you to come? You are burning buses and trains. Who told you to that you will be recruited into the armed forces. You will be selected only if you fulfil the eligibility criteria.”

Mahindra and Mahindra shares were down 0.53 per cent to 992.55 apiece on the BSE at the time of writing this story.