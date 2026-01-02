Ranveer Singh-led spy espionage thriller 'Dhurandhar' declared tax free in Ladakh. Here's why

Ladakh Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta on Thursday announced that the Bollywood film Dhurandhar has been declared tax-free in the Union Territory of Ladakh, underscoring the administration’s push to promote the region as a major hub for filmmaking and tourism.

In a post on X, the Lt Governor said the film, which has been shot extensively across Ladakh, showcases the Union Territory’s breathtaking cinematic landscapes. He noted that the decision to make the film tax-free reflects the administration’s strong support for filmmakers who choose Ladakh as a shooting destination.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Gupta also said the move aligns with Ladakh’s broader vision of positioning itself as a preferred destination for film shoots, while simultaneously boosting tourism and local economic activity. According to the Lt Governor, the UT administration is in the process of working on a new film policy aimed at encouraging more productions to film in the region.

He further assured that the administration will extend full support to film productions in Ladakh, signalling a proactive approach to developing the Union Territory’s creative economy and leveraging cinema to highlight Ladakh’s natural beauty on the national stage.

destination for film shoots and tourism. The Administration is also working on a New Film Policy and will provide full support to film productions in Ladakh.#Dhurandhar #Ladakh #BollywoodNews #FilmPolicy #Tourism — Office of the Lt. Governor, Ladakh (@lg_ladakh) January 2, 2026

Dhurandhar box office collection

Advertisement

Dhurandhar made a total of ₹218 crore in its first week, ₹261.50 crore in its second week, ₹189.50 crore in its third week, and ₹115.70 crore in its fourth week. With this, the film has made a total of ₹784.50 crore at the domestic box office so far.

As the spy espionage thriller entered its 28th day at the Indian box office, it crossed the lifetime domestic collections of SS Rajamouli's directorial RRR. RRR made a total of ₹782.2 crore during its lifetime run at the domestic box office.

Needless to say, the film's stupendous run at the box office has been unfazed by the release of Sriram Raghavan's directorial Ikkis. On its opening day, Ikkis made a total of ₹7.28 crore at the domestic box office.